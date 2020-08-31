Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Components, Type, End Users and Region.

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Overview:

The automotive e-commerce aftermarket is a place where automotive parts are sold through public websites to do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and service professionals. For these consumers, ease of purchase price affordability, convenience and home delivery are some of the major factors accelerating the growth of the auto parts e-commerce aftermarket market worldwide. The automotive e-commerce aftermarket offers automotive parts, such as brake systems and steering, suspension system as several others for sell.

End users purchase from such online auto parts business involves small workshops, whose focus is to achieve quick delivery of automotive components to offer diverse services to their customers. Various retailers are responsible for the growth of the auto parts e-commerce aftermarket as they are collaborating with OEM manufacturers to make available their parts online. The auto parts e-commerce aftermarket market is associated with a few key companies holding a crucial share in the market. These key players are now focused on opportunities being provided by the auto parts e-commerce aftermarket market by expanding their portfolio and offerings to the customers.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Dynamics:

The demand for auto parts is likely to increase significantly for repair and maintenance purposes, as the average vehicle age has considered to be decreased. The automotive e-commerce aftermarket is expected to serve as a most preferred platform to fulfil such needs in the forecast period. This is anticipated to accelerate the growth of auto parts e-commerce aftermarket market. In addition, as the number of key automotive manufacturers focusing on collaborations with prominent e-commerce platforms, owing to which the auto parts e-commerce market is estimated to witness significant growth in the forecast years. Moreover, rising focus towards e-mobility has come up with an increase in the production of electric and hybrid vehicles worldwide. This has significantly increased the demand for customized auto parts by Do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers. The auto parts e-commerce aftermarket market is an efficient alternative for catering to different needs of customers. This is expected to be one of the key reasons to promote the growth of auto parts e-commerce aftermarket market in the forecasted duration.

In the recent years, automobile e-commerce spending has increased by a great share, which is expected to open new doors for the growth of auto parts e-commerce aftermarket market in the forecast years. Conversely, lack of standardization in such e-commerce websites has resulted in increasing trade of forged components. This may have an adverse impact on the growth of auto parts e-commerce aftermarket market. Sometimes, service professionals tend to do business with “brick and mortar” service providers rather than going for e-commerce purchasing. This can emerge as a restraining factor to the growth of the auto parts e-commerce aftermarket market during the forecast years.

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Regional Analysis:

Presence of major players in North America region helps to hold the largest market share of US$ XX.XX Mn in 2019. Economic reforms in the Asia Pacific and rising preference of e- commerce is supplementing the growth of the market with highest CAGR of XX.XX% during forecast period. In addition, various government initiatives, such as “Digital India”, in developing countries, such as India, which are promoting collaborations between auto part manufacturers and key e-commerce, service providers. Private equity investments in Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket by manufacturing companies in Europe are set to fuel the growth of the market. In terms of market revenue share, Europe is expected to hold the US$ XX.XX Mn share by the end of forecast year 2027. However, the auto parts e-commerce aftermarket market is expected to witness slow-moving growth in under developed regions, such as Africa and Latin America.

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Segmentation Analysis:

By end user, the market can be segregated as end consumers, workshops & other. In which workshops segment boost the market exponentially as the demand for auto parts e-commerce aftermarket in this segment is huge and the attraction towards it is consistently rising. On the basis of end user, the workshop segment is expected to reach US$ XX.XX Mn and consumer segment is anticipated to reach US$ XX.XX Mn by 2027. By Components, the market is segmented into Battery, Cooling Systems, Underbody Components, Automotive Filters, Engine Components, Lighting Components, Electrical Components, Tires, and many others.

Among which battery is a component which is growing rapidly as providers offer warranty as well as after sales service too. This attracts not only workshops but the direct consumers also, which fuel the market growth and estimated to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027. Similarly, all the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market Report:

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market, By Components

• Battery

• Cooling Systems

• Underbody Components

• Automotive Filters

• Engine Components

• Lighting Components

• Electrical Components

• Tires

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market, By Type

• B2B2C (Business to Business to Consumer)

• B2C (Business to Consumer)

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market, By End Users

• End Consumer

• Workshops

• Others

Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Auto Parts E-Commerce Aftermarket Market

• LKQ Corporation

• EBay Inc.

• AutoZone Inc.

• Amazon Inc.

• Das Ersatzteil GmbH

• Alibaba Group

• CATI SpA

• Rakuten Commerce LLC

• ERA SPA

• O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

• Delticom AG

• SAITOW AG

