Automotive Suspension Market – Industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026) _ By Vehicle Type, System Type, Damping Type and By Region.

The automotive suspension contains a system of spring, shock absorbers, struts, control arms, and ball joints that attach the vehicle to the wheel and subsequently permit relative motion between the two. Type of geometry and system used to form suspension depends on the camber of the wheel, castor of the hub, the toe of the vehicle, and kingpin inclination of the control arms. Suspensions help in keeping the vehicle tires in contact with the road during the ride to reduce the shocks during driving and protect the vehicle from damage or wear. In addition, it provides separation of the vehicle from high-frequency vibrations from tire excitation.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Automotive Suspension Market study reveals substantial growth in recent years due to technological progression, growth in production of vehicles, and an increase in demand for luxury and comfort. Though, a rise in demand for lightweight suspension system and development of advanced suspension system for two-wheelers is projected to increase the Automotive Suspension Market growth. However, increasing global vehicle standards and high maintenance cost of advanced suspension systems may restrain Automotive Suspension Market growth.

Asia-Pacific region contains countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Automotive Suspension Market growth in the region is enhanced by the increase in vehicle safety norms formulated by different transport authorities. For example, as per Indian Government, air suspension system has been made compulsory for heavy trucks and buses since the past few years. It is expected to be the fastest-growing Automotive Suspension Market during the forecast period.

Key players analysed in the Automotive Suspension Market:

• KYB Corporation

• Hendrickson USA,L.L.C

• Gabriel India Limited

• FOX Factory, Inc.

• WABCO, Continental AG

• ZF TRW

• Magneti Marelli S.p.A

• Tenneco Inc.,

• Sogefi SpA.

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Benteler International AG

• NHK Springs Co., Ltd.

• Mubea Fahrwerksfedern GmbH

• Rassini

• Mando Corp.

• Multimatic

• Kumpulan Belton Berhad

• BWI Group

• Magnetic Marelli

• ZF TRW

• Fox Factory Tenneco

• Tinsley Bridge Group

The Scope of the Automotive Suspension Market:

Automotive Suspension Market, By Vehicle Type

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

• Passenger Vehicle

Automotive Suspension Market, By System Type

• Active

• Semi-Active

• Passive

• Adaptive

Automotive Suspension Market, By Damping Type

• Hydraulic

• Electromagnetic

Automotive Suspension Market, By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

