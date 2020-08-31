Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Robot Type, Offering, Technology, Application, and Geography.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market is expected to reach US$ 16.2 Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market is segmented into robot type, offering, technology and geography. Based on robot type market is splits into services and industrial. Offering is divided into GPU and MPU. Technology is sub segmented into machine learning and computer vision. Based on the applications are public relations, stock management. Region wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major driving factors of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market are high adoption of robots for private use namely company and entertainment. Support from governments worldwide to build trendy technologies. Restraining factors of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market are, reluctance to adopt advance technologies. Absence of standardized laws to stop risks interrelated to networked and autonomous robot.

On the basis of application, AI in robots market for stock management applications is dominating the market during the forecast period. High penetration rate of e-commerce giants, such as Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba, worldwide is one of the major factors contributing to the high growth of the AI in robots market for stock management applications.

Based on technology, Machine learning methods are particularly applicable when it comes to powering new insights within the robotics industry as the data sets are large and diverse, and they change quickly. Additionally, machine learning is required for voice recognition, voice search, recommendation engines, sentiment analysis, image recognition, and motion detection applications in smart robots. Based on offering, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market is segmented on the basis of Software, Processors and Hardware. The software is segmented into AI Solutions and AI Platforms. Processors is segmented into Storage Devices and Network Devices.

In terms of geography, APAC is expected to have majority market share during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies for retail and security applications. However, North America is expected to have the second-largest share of the AI in robots market in 2018 because the US is a global leader in adopting AI technology for robots in various application.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

