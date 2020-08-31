Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027: By Service, Provider, Vehicle and Region.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a 4% CAGR during a forecast period.

Vehicle roadside assistance is a service that assists drivers of a vehicle in case of a breakdown. Over the vehicle roadside assistance, onsite service is offered to vehicle owners and drivers comprising on-site minor electrical and mechanical repair, flat tire support, battery jump start, misplaced or lost keys (lockout service), towing of the vehicle, and fuel delivery service.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Vehicle Roadside Assistance with the reasons given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The vehicle roadside assistance market is mainly amplified by rise in the number of aging vehicles, which are more expected to witness breakdown and various mechanical & electric issues, which leads to demand for vehicle roadside assistance services. Additionally, increase in installation of app-based services has led to a decrease in response time for vehicle roadside assistance services, resulted in to the growth of vehicle roadside assistance services market. Extreme environmental conditions affects millions of vehicle drivers across the globe, particularly cold condition where frigid air responsible for electrochemical reactions in batteries of vehicles, which in order to drains battery power and leads to battery jumpstarts. Moreover, icy and snowy terrain across some countries accountable for treacherous driving situations, hence can cause serious road accidents, which consecutively demands for vehicle roadside assistance facilities.

Additionally, lowered vehicle loan interest rates, easy disposal of finance with customized financial structures, and growth in per capita income of consumers are key factors which drives the vehicle sales and production. This, in turn, is anticipated to amplify the growth of vehicle roadside assistance market throughout the forecast period. The cost of vehicle roadside assistance service in the pay per use service is a key factor which restrain the vehicle roadside assistance market. This is mainly due to labor and service charge rates, which are incorporated in membership plans; though, they are charged in pay per use service.

The report on Vehicle Roadside Assistance market covers segments such as By Service, Provider, Vehicle and Region. The Service segment includes Towing, Tire Replacement, Fuel Delivery, Jump Start/Pull Start, Lockout/ Replacement Key Service, Winch, Battery Assistance, Trip Routing/ Navigational Assistance, and Other Mechanic Service. Among the Service, the towing service segment registered for a major share of the global vehicle roadside assistance service market, in terms of revenue, generated in financial year 2018. Because of the collision or breakdown, towing service is requested for emergency road assistance. Thus, the towing segment held a major share of the market. The Provider segment is further sub-segmented into Auto Manufacturer, Motor Insurance, Independent Warranty, and Automotive Clubs. Among the Provider, auto manufacturer segment is dominated and hold major market share throughout forecast period due to an increase in preference of auto manufacturers to provide road assistance services as a part of warranty. Based on Vehicle, the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market is sub-segmented into Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle (LCV and HCV). Passenger vehicle is a highly attractive segment and hold a significant share of the vehicle roadside assistance market across the globe in 2018. Passenger vehicles are mainly covered below the auto manufacturers’ free warranty and hence, accounted for a prominent share.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/39558

Based on regional segment, the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Enormous quantity of on-road vehicles together with proliferation in sales across Europe has led to rise in number of vehicle breakdowns, which drives the demand for vehicle roadside assistance services. Existence of top vehicle manufacturers and availability of roadside assistance service providers are driving the vehicle roadside assistance market in Europe. Elevated per capita income, standard of living, consumer preference for luxuriousness, and growth in sales of premium vehicles are stimulating the vehicle roadside assistance market in Europe. Unfavorable weather across several regions, growing number of aging vehicles, and preference for roadside assistance services by auto manufacturers are highly demanding for roadside assistance services is in North America. Furthermore, the vehicle roadside assistance market in Asia Pacific is expected to amplify at a prompt pace throughout the forecast period due to the growing demand for vehicles across the region together with rise in per capita income and availability of roadside assistance service providers.

Key players operating in the Vehicle Roadside Assistance market are ARC Europe SA, Viking Assistance Group AS, SOS International A/S, Swedish Auto, Falck A/S, Allianz Global Assistance, AAA, Agero, Inc., Allstate Insurance Company, AutoVantage, Best Roadside Service, Paragon Motor Club, Roadside Masters, Access Roadside Assistance, Good Sam Enterprise, LLC, Emergency Road Services Corporation, Better World Club, National General Insurance, Honk technologies, URGENT.LY INC., spanwings, TVS Auto Assist India Limited, Twenty Four OTR Pvt Ltd, RESCUE Vehicle Services Private Ltd., ASSURANT, INC., CHUBB LIMITED, Emirates Insurance Co. (PSC), Arabian Automobile Association, Prime Assistance Inc., and Falck A/S.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/39558

Scope of the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market, By Service

• Towing

• Tire Replacement

• Fuel Delivery

• Jump Start/Pull Start

• Lockout/ Replacement Key Service

• Winch

• Battery Assistance

• Trip Routing/ Navigational Assistance

• Other Mechanic Service

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market, By Provider

• Auto Manufacturer

• Motor Insurance

• Independent Warranty

• Automotive Clubs

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market, By Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle (LCV and HCV)

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market

• ARC Europe SA

• Viking Assistance Group AS

• SOS International A/S

• Swedish Auto

• Falck A/S

• Allianz Global Assistance,

• AAA

• Agero, Inc.

• Allstate Insurance Company

• AutoVantage

• Best Roadside Service

• Paragon Motor Club

• Roadside Masters

• Access Roadside Assistance

• Good Sam Enterprise, LLC

• Emergency Road Services Corporation

• Better World Club

• National General Insurance

• Honk technologies

• URGENT.LY INC.

• Spanwings

• TVS Auto Assist India Limited

• Twenty Four OTR Pvt Ltd.

• RESCUE Vehicle Services Private Ltd.

• ASSURANT, INC.

• CHUBB LIMITED

• Emirates Insurance Co. (PSC)

• Arabian Automobile Association

• Prime Assistance Inc.

• Falck A/S

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Vehicle Roadside Assistance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Vehicle Roadside Assistance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Vehicle Roadside Assistance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Vehicle Roadside Assistance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Vehicle Roadside Assistance by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/vehicle-roadside-assistance-market/39558/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com