India Automotive Wiring Harness Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Category, Component, Material Type, Vehicle Type, and Applications.

India Automotive Wiring Harness Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The Indian market for automotive wiring harness is driven by the rapid growth of the automobile industry because of the many technologically advanced features implemented in vehicles. High competition exists among car manufacturing companies to design cars with many safety features and electronic gadgets. In contrast to the predictable wiring techniques, automotive wiring harness provides secure and reliable connections, between such gadgets. Additionally, deploying such wiring harness systems expands the fuel efficiency of the vehicle and observes the ongoing government regulations for fuel usage and emissions. These benefits of automotive wiring harness, in turn, is driving the Indian market growth for automotive wiring harness.

However, overheating or short circuits of the wiring harness in the country with extreme climatic conditions, such as heavy rain and snow, results in the high cost of replacement of the entire system, which is restraining the India automotive wiring harness market growth. The increase in the use of safety sensors, such as blind-spot detection and automated steering control systems, provides numerous opportunities for market expansion. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the India Automotive Wiring Harness Market.

The report on the India Automotive Wiring Harness market covers segments such as category, component, material type, vehicle type, and applications. Based on material type, the optical wiring segment is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2026. Optical Wiring has a comparatively higher speed than aluminum, copper and other materials. Optical wiring held less than 2 % market share by value in 2018, but with the growing demand for high-tech features such as an automatic gearbox, ADAS, augmented dashboards, and automatic door locking in ICE and electric vehicles, the demand for optical fiber cables is expected to boost in coming future.

India, as the world’s second-most populous country, with more than one billion public, is one of the biggest economies on the globe with a deep supply of skilled workers. The Indian Government has permitted 100% foreign equity investment. The government has not laid down any least investment criteria for the automobile industry. The number of new registrations per year is increasing throughout other emerging markets, especially in Southeast India.

The reports cover detail key developments in the India Automotive Wiring Harness Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Many companies are focusing on organic growth strategies like product approvals product launches, and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the India Automotive Wiring Harness Market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. Yazaki Corporation Company adopted the strategies of partnerships and expansions to retain its prominent position in the automotive wiring harness market, while Sumitomo electric industries adopted partnerships as the key strategy to sustain its market position.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Automotive Wiring Harness Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, and PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors Indian the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Automotive Wiring Harness Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Automotive Wiring Harness Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and presence in the India Automotive Wiring Harness Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the India Automotive Wiring Harness Market

India Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Category

• General Wires

• Heat Resistant Wires

• Shielded Wires

• Tubed Wires

India Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Application

• Engine Harness

• Chassis Harness

• Body & Lighting Harness

• HVAC Harness

• Dashboard/Cabin Harness

• Battery Harness

• Seat Harness

• Door Harness

• Sunroof Harness

India Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Component

• Connectors

• Wires

• Terminals

• Others (fuses, relays, corrugated tube, etc.)

India Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Material type

• Metallic Wiring

• Copper

• Aluminum

• Optical Wiring

• Glass Optical fiber

• Plastic Optical fiber

• Other Materials

India Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Vehicle Type

• Two Wheelers

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Key players operating the India Automotive Wiring Harness Market

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

• Lear Corporation

• THB Group

• SPARK MINDA

• Samvardhana Motherson Group

• Nexans Autoelectric

• Yazaki Corporation

• Yura Corporation

