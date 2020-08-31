Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type, End use, and Region.

Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Rapid growth in the construction sector because of rising demand for mass housing projects coupled with need for improved productivity and quality at construction projects is expected to increase the demand for concrete pumps in the Middle East & North Africa in the next few years. On the other hand, safety issues related to the operation of truck mounted concrete pumps and volatility in prices of oil could hinder the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Based on type, In terms of revenue, truck-mounted mobile pumps is expected to be the largest segment of the truck-mounted concrete pump market throughout the forecast period. The truck-mounted mobile pumps segment accounted for over XX % share of the truck-mounted concrete pump market in Middle East & North Africa in 2015. Truck mounted static pump was the second-largest segment of the market in 2015.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to remain dominant region throughout forecast period followed by Europe and North America. Middle East & Africa is predicted to grow at significant CAGR after Asia Pacific because of increasing initiative of Middle East government in emerging infrastructure in the region. Significant expansion in the building & construction and infrastructure activities particularly in emerging regions is projected to be a key factor driving the truck mounted concrete pump in these regions.

This report analyzes and forecasts global truck mounted concrete pump market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted, based on revenue (US$ Bn) from 2018 to 2026. The study comprises drivers and restraints of global truck mounted concrete pump market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for truck mounted concrete pump throughout the forecast period. Also, the report highlights opportunities in global truck mounted concrete pump market at the global and regional level. The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which delivers a complete view of global truck mounted concrete pump market. The study includes market attractiveness analysis, in which all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global truck mounted concrete pump market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global truck mounted concrete pump market.

Scope of Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market

Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market, By Type

• Truck Mounted Mobile Pump

• Truck Mounted Static Pump

• Truck Mixer Concrete Pump

Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market, By End use

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Domestic

Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market

• CONCORD CONCRETE PUMPS INTERNATIONAL LTD

• Junjin

• Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co., Ltd.

• Liebherr

• Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt. Ltd

• SANY GROUP

• SCHWING Stetter

• Sermac Srl

• Shantui Construction Machinery co., Ltd.

• XCMG Group

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Truck Mounted Concrete Pump by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

