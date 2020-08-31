Smart Transportation Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Transportation Mode, Application and Region

Global Smart Transportation Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 20% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Smart Transportation technology provides innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make smarter and safer and use of transport networks.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The smart transportation market is driven by the high demographic rates, rise in urban population, the increase in adoption of smart and connected technologies in the transportation infrastructure, and the increase in free trade agreements, government authorities are adopting Public Private Partnerships (PPP) working models, and government initiatives for smart cities. Compliance with stringent transportation regulatory policies, recovering Return on Investment (ROI) from legacy systems, and lack of uniform and standardized technology may restrain the growth of this market.

Based in the transportation mode, the airways segment is expected to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand for aviation services. With the reduction in the cost of air travel and improvement in living standards, air transportation has become affordable to several people. Digitalization of services and new technologies are driving the airlines’ industry to ensure reduce operating cost, smooth maintenance, and take advantage of the increasing air travel.

Based on regions, the Europe is expected to have a large smart transportation market size during the forecast period, as Europe has planned investment plan which will help to improve urban traffic and transport infrastructure. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, owing to increase in high investments for digital transformation, the increase in the adoption of new technologies, and rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDPs) of countries in the region.

The key players operating the smart transportation market are Cisco Systems, SAP, Cubic, ALSTOM, Bombardier, Toshiba, Harris, Saab etc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Smart Transportation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Smart Transportation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Smart Transportation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Smart Transportation Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Smart Transportation Market

Global Smart Transportation Market, by Transportation Mode

• Roadways

• Railways

• Airways

• Maritime

Global Smart Transportation Market, by Application

• Shared mobility

• Route information and route guidance

• Transit hubs

• Autonomous/driverless vehicles

• Video management

• Others

Global Smart Transportation Market, by Solution

• Ticketing Management System

• Parking Management & Guidance System

• Integrated Supervision System

• Traffic Management System

Global Smart Transportation Market, by Service

• Business

• Professional

• Cloud Services

Global Smart Transportation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players in Smart Transportation Market

• Thales

• Huawei

• Siemens

• IBM

• Cisco Systems

• SAP

• Cubic

• ALSTOM

• Bombardier

• Toshiba

• Harris

• Saab

• Veson Nautical

• Advanced Navigation Positioning Corporation (ANPC)

• BASS Software

• BENTLEY SYSTEMS

• Indra Sistemas

• Trimble

• TomTom

• Amadeus

• Conduent

• Kapsch

• Hitachi

• The Descartes Systems

• Accenture

• Rockwell Collins

• DNV GL

