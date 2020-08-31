Global Bicycle Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, by Technology, by End user & by Region.

Global Bicycle Market was valued US$ 51.44 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

Technological advances in the bicycle industry is an appealing trend in the bicycle market. Drivers of the bicycle market are buyers shifting preference toward cycling as a sport, leisure, and cardio activity.

Rising government support encouraging the adoption of bicycles and the rapid development of dedicated cycling infrastructure in developed as well as developing economies will reportedly push the sales of bicycles in upcoming years. Increasing the application base of bicycles in trekking and recreational activities, coupled with a soaring number of cycling events will specifically uplift the demand for sports bicycles in the future. However, Greater availability and a growing market of refurbished bicycles are the challenges of the market.

Based on the End-user, Men have historically outnumbered women in utilize bicycles for commutation. The men segment is dominating the market share in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period as the number of men riding bicycles continues to be larger than the number of women and kids. Moreover, bicycle makers are simultaneously simplifying the cycling mechanism and installing efficient gear systems and shock absorbers.

On the basis of product, the Road bicycle segment dominating market share in 2018 and is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Growth can be attributed to the actuality that these are the most basic vehicles, which do not need any sophisticated accessories, such as those needed by racing, mountain, or other special-purpose bicycles.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest share segment in 2018 with a revenue share above 20%. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period. Nations are China, Japan, and Singapore, among others, emphasize on rolling out the infrastructure necessary to encourage and support bicycle commutation.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Bicycle Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Bicycle Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Bicycle Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bicycle Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Bicycle Market are

Global Bicycle Market, by product

• Road

• Mountain

• Hybrid

Global Bicycle Market, by technology

• Electric

• Conventional

Global Bicycle Market, by an end user

• Men

• Women

• Kids

Global Bicycle Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America.

Key players operating on the Global Bicycle Market

• Giant Bicycles

• Hero Cycles

• TI Cycles

• Trek

• Shanghai Phonex

• Atlas

• Flying Pigeon

• Merida

• Xidesheng Bicycle,

• OMYO

• Emmelle

• Avon Cycles

• Tianjin Battle

• Cannondale

• Libahuang

• Specialized

• Trinx Bikes

• DAHON

• Cycoo

• Bridgestone Cycle

• Laux (Tianjin)

• Samchuly Bicycle

• Cube

• Pacific Cycles

• Derby Cycle

• Grimaldi Industri

• Gazelle

• KHS

• Forever

• Scott Sports

• Fuji Bikes

• Pashley Cycles

• Accell Group

• Huffy

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Bicycle Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Bicycle Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Bicycle Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Bicycle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Bicycle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Bicycle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Bicycle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Bicycle by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Bicycle Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Bicycle Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Bicycle Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

