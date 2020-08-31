Global Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Industry, Purpose, Forecasting and by Region.

Global Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market was value US$ 1.4Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.1Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.45%.

Aviation weather forecasting provides real-time climate predictions related to the specific place or region. These predictions help companies to plan their business operations, thus aiding in cost saving. Weather prediction solutions use technologically advanced models to deliver improved weather updates while optimizing profits for various end-use industries.

Improving customer in-cabin experience with the availability of specialized screens providing customers with detailed information including a range of flight, altitude, along with the weather forecast of the destination is boost up the market growth over the study timeframe. The availability of continuous weather forecasts enables airliners to plan their flight schedules accordingly and contribute towards growing operational efficiency.

Short-term forecast is predicted to remain the most dominant segment of the aviation weather forecasting services market globally over the upcoming years. Short-term forecasts are the most widely used in the aviation industry, due to their higher accuracy as compared to longer-term forecasts. Moreover, the technological innovations, and rise in the usage of electronic mode of transmission, and a more efficient weather-model additional facilitate the use of short-term forecasts.

Aviation segment is leading the aviation weather forecasting services market. The aviation sector has been considered a larger meteorological customer and most of the developments made in forecasting services have basically been for the improvement of meteorological services to aviation.

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to remain the major global aviation weather forecasting services market during the forecast period, while the Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth over the same period. The highest growth of the Asia-Pacific is driven by a host of factors including growing demand for commercial aircraft to support increasing passenger traffic, the presence of the most weather-sensitive nations, for instance, India and the Philippines, and rising aircraft fleet size.

Global aviation weather forecasting services market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global aviation weather forecasting services market

Scope of Global Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market

Global Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market, by Industry

• Renewable Energy

• Oil & Gas

• Shipping

• Media

• Agriculture

• Insurance

• Retail

• Aviation

Global Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market, by Purpose

• Safety

• Operational Efficiency

Global Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market, by Forecasting

• Short

• Medium

• Long

Global Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Aviation Weather Forecasting Services Market

• Global Weather Corporation

• Accuweather, Inc.

• BMT Group Ltd.

• Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd.

• Precision Weather

• The Weather Company

• Fugro

• Enav S.p.A.

• Met Office

• Skyview Systems Ltd.

