Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Category, Component, Material Type, Vehicle Type, Applications and Region.

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 53.8 Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates automotive wiring harness market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, future trends, opportunities, and challenges. The automotive wiring harness market is expected to witness major growth during the forecast period because of increased automobile demand. Automotive wiring harness is used to collect wiring of different electronic and electrical devices riding onto automobiles and machines. Growing demand through a diverse range of applications like construction, automobiles, aircraft, industrial machines, and other complex machinery is likely to be a key force driving the auto wiring harness market during 2019-2026.

However, short circuit or overheating of the wiring harness in major counties with risky climatic conditions, like rain and snow results in high cost of replacement of the entire, which are restraining the global automotive wiring harness market growth. The rise in the use of safety sensors, for instance, blind spot detection and automated steering control systems, provides various opportunities for market development.

The report offers an in-depth segment analysis of the global automotive wiring harness market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro besides micro-levels. Based on the component, the terminal segment held the largest XX% market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Increasing the embracing of advanced vehicle technologies like self-driving vehicles and connected vehicles is a key factor driving sales of automotive terminals over 2019-2026.

The APAC accounted for over XX% of the global market in 2018. This can be credited to increasing road infrastructure activities, coupled with rising automotive manufacturing, mainly in developing countries such as India and China. Also, the growing demand for higher safety and convenience features in mid-segment vehicles and low labor costs are responsible for rising sales.

The U.S, France, China, and Germany have implemented government laws & regulations for vehicle emission, and have required automobile manufacturers to use innovative technologies to conflict high emission levels in vehicles. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) launched a California Vehicle Emissions Program, which contains guidelines for manufacturers to produce and provide ZEVs (zero-emission vehicles). The current zero-emission vehicle regulations mandate substantial upsurge in the production and sale of low-emission gasoline and diesel engine vehicles, mainly for the 2018–2025 model years.

In recent years, major players in the automotive wiring harness market have taken various strategic measures, like partnerships and facility expansions. Yazaki adopted the strategies of partnerships and expansions to retain its prominent position in the automotive wiring harness market, while Sumitomo electric industries adopted partnerships as the key strategy to sustain its market position.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Category

• General Wires

• Heat Resistant Wires

• Shielded Wires

• Tubed Wires

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Application

• Engine Harness

• Chassis Harness

• Body & Lighting Harness

• HVAC Harness

• Dashboard/Cabin Harness

• Battery Harness

• Seat Harness

• Door Harness

• Sunroof Harness

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Component

• Connectors

• Wires

• Terminals

• Others (fuses, relays, corrugated tube, etc.)

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, by Material type

• Metallic Wiring

• Copper

• Aluminum

• Optical Wiring

• Glass Optical fiber

• Plastic Optical fiber

• Other Materials

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Vehicle Type

• Two Wheelers

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market

• Aptiv PLC

• Lear Corporation

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

• Lear Corporation

• THB Group

• SPARK MINDA

• Samvardhana Motherson Group

• Nexans Autoelectric

• Yazaki Corporation

• Yura Corporation

• Leoni Ag

• Fujikura Ltd

• QINGDAO SANYUAN GROUP

• PKC Group

