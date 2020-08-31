Global Solar Water Desalination Plants Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Processes, Method, Application and Region

Global Solar Water Desalination Plants Market is likely to witness a projected growth at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027.



Market Dynamics:

Global research on water was done to reach the conclusion of water stress level around the world and growing demand of solar desalination plants market. Fresh and clean water is essential for every living person worldwide, with increasing demand of water every year by 1%, which is expected to increase 20% to 30% by 2050. The ongoing research on desalination processes have brought advanced technologies that are going to fulfil at least the necessity of fresh water in some parts of the world. 2019 research shows, if degradation of nature and unsustainable use of water continues at same rate, 45% of the global gross domestic products and 40% of global grain production will be at risk by 2050. Many scientist are focused on solution, which will be coat efficient and produce fresh water in low time. Global players are concentrating on 2 Bn people who may not have drinking water by 2025 and to safety their daily needs.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Drivers and Restraint:

The demand for fresh water in industrial, agriculture, energy supply and domestic is skyrocketing the global market of solar water desalination plants. The low maintenance system, relatively cheap, domestic level use, which scale up through programmatic approaches, climate change, and its easy installation on-shore and off-shore are few reasons behind growing market. The solar water desalination plant produce fresh water from seawater, brackish water and waste water. Water desalination process will reduce the rising concerns of climate change, Carbone emission, increasing human population and contamination of fresh water globally.

However, as of any process has its drawbacks, desalination has a by-product which should be used before desalination process, for example chemicals like chlorine, hydrochloric acid and hydrogen peroxide. Once these chemicals lose their properties they are dumped, which becomes an environmental concern. Brine is a side product which remain after the water is supplied and remaining left water is flushed back into ocean or sea, and the amount of saturated salt becomes a concern again. Other restraint to this market are energy concerns, health and ocean pollution.

Segmentation:

As per research, the segmentation is done by Processes, Method and Application. The report gives the detail value of these processes and explain why they are effective and how much water each type can produce on daily basis. The current statistics of reverse osmosis is widely used around the globe, it comprises of X1% and are installed in different region. The processes and method are used together to come up with better solution in desalination system, where the thermal multi-stage flash processes makes up 2X% of installation. Multi-effect distillation provides X%, electro-dialysis and electro reversal have X%, nano-filtration provides X% and others X% globally

Regional Analysis:

Worldwide there are different processes in use to remove salts from seawater (XX%), brackish water (1X%), river water (X%) and wastewater (X%). Developing countries around the world, mostly in the water deficient areas in Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East countries have adapted this technology. Middle East requirement and adaption is high with production capacities of desalination plants. Region like North America and Latin America have high potentials with projected market share of XX%. Middle East and African countries are expected to reach the revenue of US$ XX Bn by 2027.

In 2017 the total number of desalination plants was noted approximately around 2000 and some of them where under construction. These plants have capacity to generate roughly 108.5 million m3/day, which suffice the need of 315 million people globally, who rely fully/partially on these plants. High capacity desalination plants are present and operation in Middle East countries and have remained the targeted market for desalination process over a decade, but now Asia Pacific, North African countries have more attention in present and forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

According to report, today Middle East and North Africa region have approximately 2800 desalination plants, which produce 37.32 million m3/day. Recently, water supply department of Honk-kong selected consortium including ACCIONA to design, build, operate and maintain the first phase of the Tseung Kwan O desalination plant and project is worth US$ 1 Bn. North America is also expected to grow by undertaking the water crises in United States. The Latin America and Europe have significant amount of desalination plants and are expected to grow thanks to key players in Europe focused on environmental effect and projects carried out by different organization, who clam to provide water to every surviving human on planet. Countries having access to coast areas are taking more initiative in adapting the desalination plants, hence increases the growth globally.

On-Going Developments:

• Feb-2020- Saudi Arabian smart city agency NEOM has announced it will start work on the world’s first solar dome desalination water plant.

• 2019- Scientists at MIT have developed a prototype solar-powered water desalinator, which they say achieved solar-to-vapour efficiency of 385% through a multi-stage process where the heat released as water condensed was recycled, and to power the next stage of evaporation. Rather than using photovoltaics to power electrically-driven desalination.

• New development where entire electrical and automation is possible for desalination process e.g., drivers and motors; soft starters; transformers; instrumentation; control products and programmable logic controller (PLCs); distribution control system and optimized tools.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global solar water desalination plants market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global solar water desalination plants market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global solar water desalination plants market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global solar water desalination plants market make the report investor’s guide.

• Scope of the Global Solar Water Desalination Plant Market:

Global Solar Water Desalination Plant Market, by Membrane Process

• Solar-powered Reverse Osmosis

• Electro-dialysis and Electro-dialysis Reversal

• Membrane Desalination

• Nano Filtration

Global Solar Water Desalination Plant Market, by Method

• Solar-powered Humidification-Dehumidification (HDH) Desalination

• Solar Diffusion Driven Desalination

• Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) -based Desalination

• Solar Pond Desalination

Global Solar Water Desalination Plant Market, by Application

• Industrial

• Agriculture

• Domestic

• Commercial

Global Solar Water Desalination Plant Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key Players

• Solar Water Solutions Ltd

• Sinovoltaics Group

• Photon Energy Systems Ltd.

• Trunz Water Systems AG

• Photon Energy Systems Limited

• AMP

• Elemental Water Makers B.V.

• Sterlitech Corporation

• F CUBED LIMITED

• Waaree Energies Ltd.

• Water Office

• ACCIONA

• Harbin ROPV Industrial Co LTD

• SUEZ

• LG Nano H2O Inc

• Vontron Membrane Technology

• Fluid Equipment

• FDCO

• IDE Tech

• ANDRITZ AG

• WOG Tech

• Technol Protoroz d o o

• PACT

• Avista tech

• Toray Industries Inc

• OMya International AG

