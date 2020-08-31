Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market – Industry and Forecast (2019-2026) by Fiber, by Manufacturing Process, by Application and by Region

Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market was valued at US$ 8.21 Bn in 2018, and is projected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market Dynamics:

The Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market.

Enhanced strength and stiffness of structural parts of wind turbines, such as blades and nacelles is driving the growth of the wind turbine composite market. Increasing concerns about carbon emissions from fossil fuel have attracted the attention of the government, wind power is a cleaner and renewable sources of power. Wind energy installations have been increasing across the globe thereby increasing the wind turbine composites material market. Solar, hydro, nuclear energy as an alternative to wind energy restrain the wind turbine composites material market.

Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of various segments of the Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market. Global wind turbine composites material market is segmented by fiber, by manufacturing process, by application and by region. Based on type, wind turbine composites material market is segmented into glass and fiber. Vacuum Injection molding, prepreg, hand lay-up are manufacturing process segment of wind turbine composites material market. In terms of application, wind turbine composites material market is divided into blades and nacelles.

Blades application segment held maximum share of the wind turbine composite market. Blades account for the highest share of composite consumption in their manufacturing. The use of composites in wind turbine blades provides long shelf life, less maintenance, resistance to corrosion, and high strength-to-weight ratio. Glass fiber composites is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast. Good strength, chemical resistance, and good stiffness offered by glass fibers and their easy availability and cost effectiveness accelerates the demand for glass fiber composites. Manufacturing of various parts of wind turbines, and supportive government initiatives such as favorable policies, wind power development programs, government regulations drives the wind turbine composites material market. Rising demand for lightweight and high strength materials used in the renewable energy, and adjusted feed in tariffs for land-based wind power installations.

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

Regionally, global wind turbine composites material market report covers the market for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

China leads in terms of wind installed capacity. In 2018, china accounted for the largest share of about 35% of the new global wind installed capacity. Key players involved in the wind turbine composites material market are Suzlon Energy Limited (India) and AVIC Huiteng Windpower Equipment Co., Ltd., TPI Composites, Inc. (U.S.), MFG Wind (U.S.), LM Wind Power (Denmark), Gamesa Corporation Technology (Spain), Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark), and Suzlon Energy Limited (India), among others.

Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market

Scope of the Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market

Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market by Fiber:

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber

Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market by Manufacturing Process:

• Vacuum Injection Molding

• Prepreg

• Hand Lay-Up

Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market by Application:

• Blades

• Nacelles

Key Player analysed in Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market:

• Suzlon Energy Limited

• AVIC Huiteng Windpower Equipment Co., Ltd.

• TPI Composites, Inc.

• MFG Wind

• LM Wind Power

• Gamesa Corporation Technology

• Vestas Wind Systems

• Suzlon Energy Limited

