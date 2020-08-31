India Oil Storage Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Type, Material, and Product Design

India Oil Storage Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

India Oil Storage Market Drivers and Restrains:

Energy is a key driver of economic growth. Efficient, reliable and affordable energy are essential for the sustainable development and inclusive growth of the overall economy of India. Presently, India is the fastest growing large economy in the world. To ensure energy security, the Government of India established XX million metric tons (MMT) of strategic crude oil storages at three locations such as, Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Continuous increase in the energy perspective together with growing concern towards the fulfillment of emergency crude oil supply, which is driving the India oil storage industry in the upcoming period. Growing apprehension towards the protection from short term supply fluctuation of crude oil and its derivatives will further drive the industry demand.

The India oil storage market is driven by low crude oil prices, increasing energy production rate, Requirement of additional oil storage capacity, increasing oil product trade movement, ongoing spending toward O&G projects. However, the decrease in production investment and in production & exploration activities are hampering the market growth in India.

Technological advancement, investment in the development of storage facilities, new pipelines for improving storage capacity of tanks, and an increase in oil demand are likely to create lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the India oil storage market. This is evidence, as the revenue from the increasing oil demand estimated to reach approximately US$ XX million by 2026. Involvement of high capex in E&P is the key challenge for the India oil storage market during the forecast period.

India Oil Storage Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the product design, the Fixed Roof Tank segment was accounted for the dominant market share of XX% in 2018 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Floating Roof Tank segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand to stock the liquified products having low flash point will boost the India oil storage facility penetration. Additionally, strict government regulation to control environmental pollution will increase the demand for LNG, which is impelling the industry growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Oil Storage market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Oil Storage market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Oil Storage market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Oil Storage market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Oil Storage Market:

India Oil Storage Market, by Type:

• Crude Oil

• Gasoline

• Aviation Fuel

• Naphtha

• Diesel

• Kerosene

• Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

India Oil Storage Market, by Material:

• Steel

• Carbon Steel

• Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

India Oil Storage Market, by Product Design:

• Open Top Tank

• Fixed Roof Tank

• Floating Roof Tank

• Others

India Oil Storage Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

India Oil Storage Market, Major Players:

• CST Industries

• ZCL Composites, Inc.

• Synder Industries

• Denali Incorporated

• Synalloy Corporation

• LF Manufacturing

• Superior Product Company, Inc.

• Tianjin Anson International Co., Ltd.

• Roth Industries Company

• Ergil

• Vopak

• Waterford Product & Fabrication

• Sri Ranga Industries

• Hydrotherm Engineering Services

• Belco Manufacturing Company

• Containment Solutions

• Sunoco Logistics

• Oiltanking GmbH

• Columbian Steel Tank

• Poly Processing

• Ziemann Holvrieka GmbH

• Red Ewald, Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: India Oil Storage Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global India Oil Storage Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global India Oil Storage Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America India Oil Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe India Oil Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific India Oil Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America India Oil Storage Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue India Oil Storage by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global India Oil Storage Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global India Oil Storage Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global India Oil Storage Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

