Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Ignition type & by Region.

Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market was valued US$ 2.57Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 4.1Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.92%

An ignition coil, also known as a spark coil, transforms the battery’s low voltage to high voltage, which is necessary to produce the electric discharge in spark plugs to ignite the fuel. Few coils will have an internal resistor, while others rely on an external resistor to limit the current flow in the ignition coil.

The major driver for the growth of the ignition coil market can be attributed directly to the global increasing automobile sales. The global automotive industry has witnessed a satisfactory growth, especially in the case of emerging economies, for instance, India, Thailand, Mexico, and Indonesia. Growing urbanization, a rise in per capita income and standard of living in these countries are contributing to the growth of the automotive industry. Challenge of the market is increasing the need for compact ignition coils due to engine downsizing.

Ignition switch segment is widely used in the automotive ignition coil market. An ignition switch, also called starter switch is a switch in the control system of a motor vehicle that activates the main electrical systems for the vehicle, including accessories such as radio, power windows, etc. In vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, the switch provides power to the solenoid and the ignition system components with the engine control unit and ignition coil and is frequently combined with the start switch which activates the starter motor.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is one of the leading revenue generators of automotive ignition coil market globally followed by North America and Europe. China, Japan, and India reconsidered as the major market for investments due to the rising demand for vehicles and growing economies. Europe is another major automobile ignition system coil market. Increasing demand for automobiles in Germany and the United Kingdom, among others, is expected to rise in demand for automobile ignition coil system.

Global automotive ignition coil market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global automotive ignition coil market, Marshall Electric Corp, Delphi Automotive LLP, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc., Standard Motor Products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, AcDelco, Toyota, Valeo SA and Woodward, Inc.

Scope of Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market

Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market, by Component

• Ignition Switch

• Spark Plug

• Glow Plug

• Ignition Coil

• Ignition Control Module

Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market, by Ignition type

• Coil on Plug

• Simultaneous

Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Ignition Coil Market

• Marshall Electric Corp

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Continental AG

• DENSO Corporation

• Federal-Mogul Corporation

• Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

• Standard Motor Products

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

• Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• AcDelco

• Toyota

• Valeo SA

• Woodward, Inc.

