India Solar Water Distillation Market- Industry Analysis and forecast (2020-2027): By Type, Method, Application and State

India Solar Water Distillation Market revenue was US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 % during forecast period.

Market Definition

Solar Powered Water Distillation is the process of separation and extraction of clean water by vaporization and condensation. This process is carried out in the presence of solar energy. Heat is important factor for the water distillation process. Solar water distillation is used to produce pure water which used in laboratories, hospitals, lead acid batteries and in commercial products like rose water. According to report 21% of diseases in India are caused by impure water and with the population of around 1.3 bn, nearly 31% of rural India has no access of clean drinking water. Considering this issue the government, institutions and organization (NGO’s) have announced many projects that will help this market to surge in given forecast period.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

India Solar Water Distillation Market: Drivers and Restraints

Solar Water Distillation technology is the one of the fastest growing technique in India as it widely used in various fields including chemical industry, healthcare, biotechnology, food and beverages and life science. Main driver in the growth of Solar Water Distillation market are no energy cost, cheap and low maintenance system, simple engineering and basic installation. There are some limitations of Solar Water Distillation such as, slow evaporation of contaminated water- as it only produce 5-6 gallons per day. Furthermore, they are not suitable for harmful chemicals, which expected to restrain the growth of India solar Water Distillation market in forecast period.

India Solar Water Distillation Market: Challenges and Opportunities

India Solar Water Distillation Market facing some basic challenges like low awareness level amongst rural area, lack of standards for manufactures, cost and evaluation issues. This challenges can be overcome by creating awareness amongst rural area via various medium and live presentation through social program. Relating power generation with water distillation is considered a sustainable opportunity in the India Solar Powered Distillation Market.

India Solar Water Distillation Market: Segmentation Analysis

Solar still used in Solar Water Distillation is categorized into Passive solar still and active solar still. Demand for passive solar system is playing important role in the growth of India Solar Water Distillation Market, as it direct use solar radiations in the distillation process for removal off impurity and salinity. By considering application, Solar Water Distillation Market is segmented into domestic and commercial application. Domestic purposes like clean drinking water, small chemical and biological laboratories. It is also used to increase lifespan of lead-acid batteries used in cars and trucks. India solar water Distillation Market is segmented on the basis of the water resources present in the country. In recent days, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra are great in water resources. Therefore India Solar Powered Distillation Market is expected to grow rapidly in this states. Gujrat is most dominating state in solar water distillation market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Solar Water Distillation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Solar Water Distillation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Solar Water Distillation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Solar Water Distillation Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of India Solar Water Distillation Market

India Solar Water Distillation Market, By Type

• Passive Solar Stills

o Single-effect

o Multi-effect

o Basin

o Double Slope

o Wick

o Multi-wick

o Diffusion

o Greenhouse

• Active Solar Stills

o Compound Parabolic Solar Concentrators

o Flat Plate Collectors

o Solar Heater

o Novel Waste Heat (i.e. vehicle radiator)

India Solar Water Distillation Market, By Method

• Evaporation

• Condensation

India Solar Water Distillation Market, By Application

• Domestic

• Commercial

India Solar Water Distillation Market, Key Players

• Loom Solar

• TATA Solar

• LG

• Waaree

• Urmi solar systems ltd

• Adani power

• Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Private Limited

• Agni solar systems pvt ltd

• Indosolar

• Kotak urja pvt ltd

• Icomm Tele ltd

• Photon energy system ltd

