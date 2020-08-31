India Steam Boiler Systems Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Boiler Type, Technology, Fuel, Application, and End User

India Steam Boiler Systems Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

India Steam Boiler Systems Market Drivers and Restrains:

A steam boiler system is an efficient way to generate and move steam across the plant for things such as heat, processing and power generation. Water placed in a steam boiler is heated using a fuel source after that the boiling water produces steam. The resulting steam is then moved through pipes around a plant to do the function it’s designed to perform. These boiler systems are used in several industries such as power plants, refineries, and others, it is also used as generators to produce electricity.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The India steam boiler systems market is driven by rapid urbanization and growing industrialization, ongoing upgradation and replacement of conventional boilers. Favorable government initiatives for the usage of steam boilers systems and providing incentives in terms of subsidies are fueling the market growth during the forecast period. However, high initial investment related to the installation of the steam boiler system and high maintenance associated with steam boiler system are hampering the market growth at the India level.

India Steam Boiler Systems Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the technology, the condensing steam boiler segment has led the steam boiler systems market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the growing concerns over carbon emissions together with rising demand for the replacement of existing units. Non-condensing steam boiler segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Rise in need for refining products along with increasing investments in the refining capacity additions are fuel the industry expansion. Key features including high efficiency, low cost, and the ability to withstand temperature fluctuations are projected to accelerate the product penetration.

Based on the boiler type, water tube boiler segment is expected to lead the steam boiler market and is estimated to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to various advantage given by water tube boilers such as improved heat transfer, high efficiency, and steam producing abilities. These type of boilers are used in various fields and cover many technical processes where heat is an important component. Water tube boiler is a type of boiler, which is circulates water inside the tubes heated externally by the fire.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Steam Boiler Systems market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Steam Boiler Systems market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Steam Boiler Systems market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Steam Boiler Systems market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Steam Boiler Systems Market:

India Steam Boiler Systems Market, by Boiler Type:

• Fire Tube Boiler

• Horizontal Return Tubular Boiler

• Short Fire Box Boiler

• Compact Boiler

• Water Tube Boiler

• Horizontal Straight Tube Boiler

• Bent Tube Boiler

• Cyclone Fired Boiler

• Super Heater

India Steam Boiler Systems Market, by Application:

• Generators

• Steam Engines (Locomotives)

• Cement Production

• Agriculture

• Others

India Steam Boiler Systems Market, by Fuel:

• Natural Gas

• Fuel oil

• Biomass

• Coal

India Steam Boiler Systems Market, by Technology:

• Condensing

• Non-condensing

India Steam Boiler Systems Market, by End Users:

• Food

• Chemical

• Refineries

• Primary Metal

• Thermal Power Plants

• Others

India Steam Boiler Systems Market, Major Players:

• Hurst Boiler & Welding Co. Inc.

• Fulton Boiler Works Inc.

• Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

• Clayton Industries

• Byworth Boilers

• Doosan

• Buderus

• Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

• Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

• Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.

• IHI Corporation

• CMI Group

• AMEC Foster Wheeler Ltd.

• Cochran Ltd.

• Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

• Forbes Marshall Private Limited

• Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

• General Electric

• Siemens AG

• AC Boilers Spa

• Rentech Boiler Systems Inc.

• Thermax Limited

• Miura America Co. Ltd.

• Hoval

• Viessmann Limited

• Fondital S.p.a

• Ferroli S.p.A

• Groupe Atlantic

• Bosch Thermotechnology

• Victory Energy Operations, LLC

• Walchandnagar Industries Limited

