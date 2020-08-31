Timing Relay Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Timer (On-Delay and Off-Delay), Mounting Type (Panel and Din Rail), by Function (Single Function and Multi-Function), by End-User and by Geography

Timing Relay market is expected to reach USD 805.6 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Rising investments in the power sector, increasing use of control devices in end-use industries and rising demand for electrical equipment are attributed for the growth of Timing Relay Market.

The Timing Relay Market by a timer is segmented into on-delay, off-delay, and others. The on-delay segment had the largest market share in 2016 and is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The panel mounted segment, by mounting type had the largest market size in 2016. Panel mounted timing relays are used for air conditioning systems, heat pumps, waste, water and treatment, and medical equipment. The market, by function, is segmented into single function and multi-function. The single function sub-segment had the largest market size in 2016 and is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. These timers provide broad timing ranges, voltages and functions compared to single function timing relays.

The Timing Relay Market in the Asia Pacific is the leading global Timing Relay Market across geographies by 2026 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in this region can be attributed to increasing electricity demand and rising industrialization and urbanization.

Key Highlights:

• Timing Relay market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Timing Relay Market.

• Timing Relay Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Timing Relay Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Timing Relay Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Timing Relay Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Timing Relay Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Timing Relay Market globally.

The key players in the Timing Relay Market include:

• Siemens (Germany)

• General Electric (US)

• ABB (Switzerland)

• Schneider (France)

• Rockwell (US)

• Eaton (Ireland)

• Omron (Japan)

• TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

• Littelfuse (US)

• Phoenix Contact (Germany)

• Fuji Electric (Japan)

Key Target Audience:

• Consulting companies in the power sector

• Timer manufacturers and suppliers

• Timing relay manufacturers and suppliers

• Manufacturing and process industries

• Electric utilities

• Government and power research organizations

The Scope of the Timing Relay Market Report:

Research report categorizes the Timing Relay Market based on timer, mounting type, function, end-user and geography.

Timing Relay Market, By Timer:

• On-delay

• Off-delay

• Others

Timing Relay Market, By Mounting Type:

• Panel Mounted

• DIN Rail Mounted

• Others

Timing Relay Market, By Function:

• Single Function

• Multi-Function

Timing Relay Market, By End-User:

• Utilities

• Industries

• Others

Timing Relay Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Timing Relay Market

• Breakdown of Europe Timing Relay Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Timing Relay Market

• Breakdown of the Middle East & Africa Timing Relay Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Timing Relay Market

