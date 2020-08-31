Global Concrete Pumps Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Product Type, End Use, and Region

Global Concrete Pumps Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing infrastructural investments is one of the leading driver of market. Rapid urbanization and refining lifestyles of people across the world are other crucial factors that contribute to the strong demand for concrete pumps, mostly in developing regions of the world. The growing demand for high-capacity concrete pumps is one of the major trends that will contribute to the growth of concrete pump market throughout the forecast period. Also, the growing trend of high rise buildings, complex designs, mega structure construction, complicated structural plan, and the increasing strain for the delivery of projects result in the demand for high capacity, increased output, and improved productive concrete pumps.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

According to product type, truck mounted concrete pumps are expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years. Truck mounted concrete pumps are concrete pump fitted to a truck and are also known as boom concrete pumps. The increasing demand for skyscrapers and multistoried buildings in several countries is anticipated to drive the truck-mounted concrete pumps segment globally.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as one of the prominent markets for concrete pumps throughout the forecast period. Environment-conscious Europe and North America are expected to lead global concrete pumps market in the future. The concrete pumps market is anticipated to witness a large number of collaborations among manufacturers and technology developers during the next few years. Over the years, China has become a strategic center for development of concrete pumps. This is expected to boost the demand for concrete pumps systems in Asia Pacific in the future.

This report analyzes and forecasts concrete pumps market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Bn) and Volume (Units) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2018 as the base year. The study comprises drivers and restraints of global concrete pumps market. It also shelters the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for concrete pumps throughout the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in concrete pumps market at the global and regional level.

The report contains a comprehensive value chain analysis, which offers inclusive view of global concrete pumps market. The study covers market attractiveness analysis, in which products and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global concrete pumps market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global concrete pumps market.

Scope of Global Concrete Pumps Market

Global Concrete Pumps Market, By Product Type

• Truck-mounted

• Stationary

• Specialized

Global Concrete Pumps Market, By End Use

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

Global Concrete Pumps Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Concrete Pumps Market

• Sany Group

• Zoomlion Heavy Machinery Co, Ltd.

• LIEBHERR Group

• SCHWING GmbH

• PUTZMEISTER

• Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc.

• Concord Concrete Pumps

• Apollo Infratech Pvt. Ltd.

