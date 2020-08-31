Electric Submersible Cables (ESP) Market by Cable Type: ESP Round Power Cable, ESP Flat Power Cable; by Insulation: Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Polypropylene; by End User: Agriculture, Construction, Oil & amp; Gas, Mining, Others; and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2019 – 2027

Global Electric Submersible Cables Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Electric submersible cable is a specialized product for deep well application. These are two types of cables using polypropylene insulation and another using ethylene propylene rubber insulation. These cables are specially designed to be used in Electric submersible pump. Electric submersible cables that provide power to submersible pumps used for artificial lift of oil and gas resources, offshore drilling rigs, mine dewatering, irrigation in gardens & farms, industries, fountains, drinking water supply, sewage treatment plants, seawater filtration plants, swimming pools, and aquariums.

In Global Electric submersible cable market, the demand for electric submersible cables is directly proportional to the demand for electrical submersible pumps. Day by day rising usage of advance technology in agriculture purposes and decline in water sources has boost the market for electric submersible pumps used for irrigation purposes which has proportionally impacted positively to the growth of the Global Electric submersible cable market. The utilization of electric submersible pumps in sewage water management and for management of waste water in various public private industries has increased, which is driving the Global Electric submersible cable market.

The electric submersible cables are especially designed for the oil & gas industry to withstand high temperature and abrasive environment of the down the well, wherein the electric submersible pump is installed. Artificial lifting systems in the oil & gas industry is popularly used for the production of crude oil, which is also expected to boost the demand for electrical submersible pumps. The overall rising demand for electrical submersible pumps across end-user industries is likely to drive the demand for electric submersible cables.

Across the globe, there is an alarming need of the water and wastewater management, which is ultimately help to drive the Global Electric submersible cable market. Along with the increasing usage of submersible cables in oil & gas industry, drive the market growth. These cables provide power to electrical submersible pumps from the external power source for pumping crude oil from the oil well. Whereas newly discovered oil and gas reservoirs are located at a much greater depth. This has directed the extraction of oil from the huge depth well. This has resulted in deeper electrical submersible pump settings in the well, thereby boosting the demand for electric submersible cables that are engaged to supply power from the power source to the pump motor fitted in well. The choice of high quality electric submersible cables is of supreme prominence, as when electric submersible cables miscarry, maintenance costs rise and production revenue crashes.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Segmentation Studied by Various Segments:

Electric Submersible Cables Market (ESP) Cable Type

• ESP Flat Power Cable

• ESP Round Power Cable

Electric Submersible Cables Market by Insulation

• Polypropylene

• Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Electric Submersible Cables Market by End User Industry

• Oil & Gas

• Agriculture

• Mining

• Construction

• Others

The report helps reader by providing a decisive view of the global electric submersible cables market by segmenting it in by Electric Submersible Cables type, by insulation, and by end-user industry. In terms of ESP cable type, the electric submersible cable market can be further sub segmented into ESP flat power cable and ESP round power cable. The usage of these two is typically based on space between production tubing & well casing arrangements. By insulation type, the electric submersible cables market can be bifurcated into polypropylene and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM). By end-user industry, the market can be classified into oil & gas, agriculture, mining, construction, and others. All these segments have been studied & analyzed based on present and future market share, trends, size, by considering forecasts period 2019 – 2027 & illustrated in report.

Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the before said segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it –

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

Europe dominate the Electric Submersible Cables Market in 2018 with the market share of XX.XX% across the globe and expanding this share with growth rate of XX.XX%.

The maximize market research has studied & analyzed the market globally, by dividing the globe in various regions as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America Middle East & Africa (LAMEA). While considering market as per region, it is been observed that region Europe is the major contributor in the global electric submersible cables market share in 2018 with the market share of XX.XX% and expanding this share with growth rate of XX.XX%.

The rise in demand for electrical submersible pumps and electric submersible cables in the oil & gas industry in Russia is attributed to the global growth of the Electric Submersible Cables Market.

The market in Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the near future in 2019-2027, predominantly due to the rise in demand for electrical submersible pumps in the region for mining oil from maturing and aging production wells.

Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Dynamics:

The Electric Submersible Cables Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Electric Submersible Cables Market.

Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Restrains:

In the U.S. the gas lift method has become more established for artificial lift mechanism for shale gas. Now this trend of U.S. has been attracted many other players in different countries are now evaluating the probability of mining shale gas resources. In U.S. most of the onshore wells use sucker rod pumps & some use gas lifts for production. These two methods are primarily adopted by large number of people and remaining use electrical submersible pumps and other methods. This reflects the U.S. is dominated by sucker rod pump and gas lift mechanism as an artificial lift technology in the oil & gas sector in especially in the shale gas sector. Thus, limited utilization of electrical submersible pumps for shale gas production is expected to impact the electric submersible cables market adversely in the near future. The further study & other restrains are discussed in the report as per the geographies and different sectors.

Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Opportunities:

Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Canada (precisely, Alberta) are the largest oil reserves in the world Canada is becoming a noticeable source of global oil supply by its rising oil production capacity expected to grow by XX.XX% by 2027. Technological advancements has impacted exponentially to electrical submersible pumps, ultimately creating opportunity for the Global Electric Submersible Cables Market. The market for Global Electric Submersible Cables is booming at rate XX.XX% as they can operate more reliably & economically and produce higher flow rates in comparison with other artificial lift methods. The further opportunities which will boost the growth of the market are illustrated in the report.

Global Electric Submersible Cables Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Electric Submersible Cables Market has the presence of a large number of players. Low capital investment and low R&D expenditure can increase chances of entering new players in the market in the forecast period resulting in tough competition in the Global Electric Submersible Cables Market. Major players in the Global Electric Submersible Cables Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Electric Submersible Cables Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Electric Submersible Cables Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Global Electric Submersible Cables Market Company Profiles –

The major players operating in the Global Electric Submersible Cables Market are:

• Siemens AG

• Prysmian Group

• Schlumberger Limited

• Borets International Limited

• Halliburton Company

• The Kerite Company

• Jainson Cables, India Pvt. Ltd.

• V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LTD.

• Southwire Company, LLC

• Baker Hughes, a GE company, LLC

