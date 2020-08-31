Global Personal Cooling Device Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Technology, Product, Application and Region

Global Personal Cooling Device Market was valued US$ 5.40 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach 8.30Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.52 % during a forecast period.

Personal cooling devices are energy efficient devices, which are less expensive and provide comfort to individuals without up setting the ambience of other occupants.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The demand for personal cooling devices is increased across the globe owing to the increasing global warming. The presence of user-friendly energy-saving technologies for cooling devices is driving the global personal cooling device market. The availability of innovative cooling devices with comfortable individual cooling is expected to propel the growth in the global personal cooling device market. Some of the benefits, which are offered by the personal cooling devices like ergonomic designs, energy efficiency, and individual comfort system are booming the global personal cooling device market. Additionally, Other features as easy to operate, and cost-effective nature of the cooling devices are expected to increase the demand for personal cooling devices across the globel.

Furthermore, the presence of the usage of HVAC systems as a replacement for personal cooling devices is limiting the growth in the global personal cooling device market. HVAC systems are more flexible compared to personal cooling devices, which increases a primary preference among the consumers.

The handheld cooling device is projected to share significant growth in the global personal cooling device market. The growth in the market is attributed to the factors as it is intended in varieties, which offer consumer easy handling with a good cooling effect. In the application of the residential sector, the handheld cooling device is easy to operate over other room conditioners. Handheld cooling devices are unified with TEC modules to deliver the instant cooling effect. Workforces, which are working in hot temperatures are preferred to use handheld cooling devices to minimalize heat/ cold stress and exhaustion to enhance productivity.

Automotive segment is expected to grow at XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be witness owing to the increasing adoption of the vehicle across the globe. The motorcycle air conditioner is one of the evolving applications of personal air conditioning technology. The organism setbacks cold or hot air inside the wearable jacket and delivers a comfortable environment to the motorcycle owner. Additionally, many consumers are focusing to use personal cooling fans in their vehicles to acquire comfort from environmental heat. These factors are delivered comfort minimizes energy while driving, resultant in enhanced alertness and awareness of the rider.

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global personal cooling device market. The leading position in the market can be attributed to the factors like hot climate of this region. Growing global warming is one of the key factors in the global personal cooling device market. This region has a momentous opportunity for the growth of the personal cooling device market owing to the major contributors to the growth of the personal cooling device market by developing countries like China, Japan, and India. China is the key manufacturer and supplier of personal cooling devices and the personal cooling device market for the same is witnessing substantial growth in China. The low cost of production for the personal cooling device coupled with the variability of features is expected to propel the growth in the personal cooling device market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global personal cooling device market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global personal cooling device market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Personal Cooling Device Market

Global Personal Cooling Device Market, By Technology

• Ambient Cooling Technology

Global Personal Cooling Device Market,By Product

• Personal Air Conditioner

• Handheld Cooling Device

Global Personal Cooling Device Market,By Applications

• Residential

• Commercial

• Automotive

• Others

Global Personal Cooling Device Market,By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players Global Personal Cooling Device Market

• Design Go Ltd.

• Evapolar Ltd

• Airwirl

• Genexus LLC

• Ambient Therapeutics

• Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Ltd.

• Havells India Ltd.

• Lakeland Limited.

• O2cool LLC

• Holmes Ltd.

• Honeywell International

• Laird PLC

• Shenzhen KRG Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Tellurex Corporation

• Genexus LLC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Personal Cooling Device Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Personal Cooling Device Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Personal Cooling Device Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Personal Cooling Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Personal Cooling Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Personal Cooling Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Personal Cooling Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Personal Cooling Device by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Personal Cooling Device Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Personal Cooling Device Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Personal Cooling Device Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

