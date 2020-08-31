Asia Pacific Blockchain Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Provider, by Organization Size, by Application, by Industry Vertical, and by Geography.

Asia Pacific Blockchain Market is expected to reach US$ XX Million by 2026 from US$ XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.



Blockchain market based on application, provider, organization size, industry vertical and geography. Increase in the application of blockchain solutions across various industry verticals such as (BFSI), retail and eCommerce and real estate has helped in boosting the overall market demand.

Asia Pacific Blockchain Market Infrastructure and protocols provider sub-segment had the largest market size among providers and is expected to dominate market during forecast period however it’s application and solution provider segment that is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Payments application sub-segment held the largest market share for 2016 with factors like increasing use in banking and financial transactions and growth of the digital identity market is expected to further boost demand for this market globally. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sub-segment is projected to have the largest shares during the forecast period, whereas it is the media and entertainment vertical that is projected to grow at the highest rate. Large enterprises held the maximum share while small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for the highest growth in this market.

Reduced total cost of ownership, rising cryptocurrencies market cap and initial coin offerings are few major drivers that have positively driven overall growth of the market. In addition to this, increasing demand for simplified business processes, transparency, immutability, faster transactions with reduced costs and increasing use of blockchain as a service also responsible for the growth of the Asia Pacific Blockchain Market. A rise in demand for fast processing applications for payments and transactions are few key factors boosting the overall growth. The increasing use of blockchain across smart contracts, document management and digital identities in the media industry are some main areas that are propelling the overall growth of the blockchain market. Highly cost-effective and time-efficiency form two key features for blockchain application as well in both large and small enterprises.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific Blockchain Market is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and others. Asia Pacific accounting for highest CAGR during the forecast period. The blockchain market is growing rapidly in the Asia Pacific region. For example, China is increasingly using blockchain technology for economic development.

A couple of years ago, Economic Forum predicted that 9-10% of Global GDP will be stored using Blockchain by next decade. Governments in Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore are providing necessary support for the development of the Blockchain market in the respective countries. With more flexible and changing laws in favor of Asia Pacific Blockchain Market, indicates essential growth in near future. With the increasing number of start-ups being backed by big banks and organizations, Asia Pacific region looks like a hotbed for all the blockchain activities. For an instance Banks from China, Singapore and Australia are heavily investing in different companies and some are also developing their own blockchain technologies for better payment options.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Asia Pacific Blockchain Market are The Wanxiang Blockchain Labs (China), The Wanda Group (China), Bitcoin.com (Japan), Coincheck (Japan), DigitalX (Australia), Power Ledger (Australia), CoinSecure (India), UnoCoin (India), Satoshi Citadel Industries (Philippines), SearchTrade (Singapore), Coins.ph (Philippines), Overseas-Chinese Bank Corporation, People’s Bank of China, and ChinaLedger Alliance.

The Scope of Report Asia Pacific Blockchain Market:

Asia Pacific Blockchain Market, by Application:

• Payments

• Exchanges

• Smart contracts

• Documentation

• Digital identity

• Supply chain management

• Governance, risk and compliance management

• Others

Asia Pacific Blockchain Market, by Provider:

• Application and solution provider

• Middleware provider

• Infrastructure and protocol provider

Asia Pacific Blockchain Market, by Organization Size:

• SME’s

• Large enterprises

Asia Pacific Blockchain Market, by Industry Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Government and public sector

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Media and entertainment

• Retail and eCommerce

• Travel and hospitality

• Transportation and logistics

• Real estate

• IT and telecommunications

• Others

Asia Pacific Blockchain Market, by Geography:

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Players Asia Pacific Blockchain Market:

• The Wanxiang Blockchain Labs (China)

• The Wanda Group (China)

• Bitcoin.com (Japan)

• Coincheck (Japan)

• DigitalX (Australia)

• Power Ledger (Australia)

• CoinSecure (India)

• UnoCoin (India)

• Satoshi Citadel Industries (Philippines)

• SearchTrade (Singapore)

• Coins.ph (Philippines)

• Overseas-Chinese Bank Corporation

• People’s Bank of China

• ChinaLedger Alliance

