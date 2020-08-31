Asia Pacific Digital Transformation Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, by Deployment Type, by Enterprise Size, by Vertical and by Geography

Asia Pacific Digital Transformation Market was valued US$ 378.86 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026 at CAGR XX %

Asia Pacific Digital Transformation market is segmented into the component, deployment type, enterprise size, vertical, and geography. On the basis of component, market is divided into Solution, Services. Based on deployment type On-Premises, Cloud. According to enterprise size market is classified into Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise. Based on the vertical, market is divided into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom & IT, Automotive, Education, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government, Aviation & Defense, Transportation, Others. Geographically market is spread by Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of APAC.

While the digital transformation is primarily used in a business context, certain organizations such as governments and public sector agencies are also impacted through these digital transformations. Organizations involved in confronting societal challenges like pollution and aging populations through leveraging both existing and emerging technologies are also impacted by digital transformation. The digital transformation has multiple intermediary goals, striving towards continuous optimization through processes, divisions and the overall business ecosystem.

Manufacturing industry will have a major share of digital transformation spending in 2018, representing around 35% ($135.3 billion) of the overall spending on digital transformation solutions in 2018. From a technology perspective, connectivity services, applications, and enterprise hardware are the leading technology categories contributing to digital transformation spending, as enterprises build out their digital platforms to compete in the digital economy.

Asia Pacific is a major geographic region for digital transformation market owing to the presence of a large number of companies and industries that have its base in the APAC region. Companies opting for faster solutions to deliver products and services, meeting higher levels of customer expectations, societal shifts, and new economic realities is resulting in the faster deployment of digital transformation strategy in Asia Pacific region

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Asia Pacific Digital Transformation market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Digital Transformation market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Asia Pacific Digital Transformation market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Digital Transformation market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Asia Pacific Digital Transformation Market:

Asia Pacific Digital Transformation Market, by Component:

• Solution

• Services

Asia Pacific Digital Transformation Market, by Deployment Type:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Asia Pacific Digital Transformation Market, by Enterprise Size:

• Large Enterprise

• Small and Medium Enterprise

Asia Pacific Digital Transformation Market, by Vertical:

• Banking

• Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecom & IT

• Automotive

• Education

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Government

• Aviation & Defense

• Transportation

• Others

Asia Pacific Digital Transformation Market, by Geography:

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

Key players operated in Asia Pacific Digital Transformation Market:

• Protiviti

• kelltonTech

• Infogain

• EY

• eMudhra Limited

• Acoustic

• Msg Global

• Telstra Global

• Hays

• Oracle Corporation

