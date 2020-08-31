Case Management Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, Business Function, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical and by Geography

Case Management Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 5.38 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %. This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Case Management Market.

This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Case Management Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Case management is defined as operating on huge data of content rather than specific documents or images. A “case” is a compilation of process, information, advanced analytics, collaborations, business rules, and sometimes social computing systems that relates to a specific interaction with the issue involving a particular party like a supplier, customer, defendant, patient, and student. The case file involves a group of customer communications, process documents, forms, reports and supporting documentation, and will need to be managed for compliance and audit.

The rising necessity for the improved operation Excellency and efficiency is anticipated to propel the Case Management Market

The rising importance of enhanced operations with high excellency & efficiency and the rapid adoption rate of Roi among the organizations are the major driving factors for the growth of this market in the forecast period.

Rapid growth of digitalization is creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and Vertical segments which include:-

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Telecommunication & IT

• Manufacturing

• Retail

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends is incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for Case Management Market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies is profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Case Management Market analysis and segmentation with respect to Component, deployment mode, Business Functions, organization size, Industry, and geography.

• Case Management Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used to forecast and estimate the Case Management Market was done by collecting data about key vendor revenues via secondary research, which includes databases & directories (Bloomberg BusinessWeek, D&B Hoovers, and Factiva). Vendor offerings have also been considered in order to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up approach was employed to estimate the overall market size of the global Case Management Market, which was derived by collecting the revenues of the key players in the market. After estimating the overall market size, the market was categorized into several segments and sub-segments, which were then verified via primary research by conducting extensive interviews with senior, such as Vice Presidents (VPs), Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), directors, and executives.

The major key players that influence growth of Case Management Market includes:

• DST Systems

• Pegasystems

• Kofex

• Dell Technologies

• Newgen Software

• Appian

• Pilpstream

• Micropact

• IBM

• Ains

Key Target Audience:

• Case management solution and service providers

• Application developers

• System integrators

• Hardware vendors

• Consulting firms

• Resellers and distributors

• Research organizations

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the global Case Management Market based on Component, Deployment Mode, Business Functions, organization size, Vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Case Management Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Case Management Market, by Component:

• Services

• Solutions

Case Management Market, by Business Function

• Investigation management

• Service Request

• Legal Workflow Management

• Fraud Detection and Anti-Money Laundering

• Incident Management

Case Management Market, by Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Case Management Market, by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprise

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Case Management Market, by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Telecommunication & IT

• Manufacturing

• Retail

Case Management Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

