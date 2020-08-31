Cloud Services Brokerage Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Service Type, Platform, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

Cloud Services Brokerage Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Dynamics:

Cloud service brokers act as the middlemen or the link between cloud consumers and service providers. These are organizations that assist the users by selecting the appropriate services which meet their requirements on a long-term basis. The global cloud service brokerage market has been facing high demand owing to the relentless uptake of cloud services by several industrial verticals.

The difficulty in handling end-to-end personalization of software and services, difficulty in regulatory compliance issues and application portability are some of the factors expected to hinder the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of cloud technology by the organization’s inclination toward SaaS-based offerings and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are some of the major driving factors expected to propel the growth of the market around the world.

The Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Cloud Services Brokerage market is segmented by service type, platform, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region. Among the platform segment, the internal brokerage enablement is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

The increasing employee demands for a single point of access to all cloud services, ranging from internally operated virtualized infrastructure and application services to externally provided cloud services such as Software as a Service (SaaS), is a driving factor for the internal brokerage enablement segment. A rapidly growing demand for hybrid Information Technology (IT) deployment models and unified security is driving the CSB market. However, the external brokerage enablement segment is expected to reach at the highest CAGR of around XX.XX% during the forecast period. In case of organization size, the SMEs segment is likely to reach at a CAGR of around XX.XX% during the forecast period, as SMEs require better methods to solve the complexities of cost optimization of their business processes and face greater resource crunch than larger enterprises. Cloud services have become a central part of the business processes in SMEs, due to ease of use, cost efficiency, and the flexibility offered.

The CSBs enable SMEs to have a strict control of their service provisioning and cloud needs. This is expected to boost the demand for cloud services brokerage over the future. While using service type segment, operations management service type is expected to have large market size during the forecast period, owing to rising need to and improving customer onboarding that can be used by businesses to make informed decisions when it comes to understand the financial processes, to identify anomalies in the revenue cycle, and improving customer interactions. Furthermore, the workload management segment is expected to reach at the highest CAGR of around XX.XX% during the forecast period.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it. The region segment is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, and LAMEA. North America is expected to have a large market share during the forecast period, due to the growing trends and increased cloud enablement activities cloud marketplaces. North America is the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. Furthermore, the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Cloud Services Brokerage Market report:

Cloud Service Brokerage Market, by Service Type

• Operations Management

• Catalog Management

• Workload Management

• Integration

• Reporting and Analytics

• Security and Compliance

• Training and Consulting

• Support and Maintenance

Cloud Service Brokerage Market, by Platform

• Internal Brokerage Enablement

• External Brokerage Enablement

Cloud Service Brokerage Market, by Deployment Model

 Public cloud

 Private cloud

 Hybrid cloud

Cloud Service Brokerage Market, by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large enterprises

Cloud Service Brokerage Market, by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• IT and Telecommunications

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Manufacturing

• Government and Public Sector

• Media and Entertainment

• Energy and Utilities

• Others (Education and Transportation & Logistics)

Cloud Service Brokerage Market, by Region:

• North America

• APAC

• LAMEA

• Europe

Key Players of Cloud Service Brokerage Market

• DoubleHorn

• Jamcracker

• IBM

• HPE

• RightScale

• Dell

• Wipro

• Arrow Electronics

• ActivePlatform

• Cloudmore

• InContinuum

• DXC Technology

• Cognizant

• BitTitan

• Nephos Technologies

• OpenText

• ComputeNext

• CloudFX

• Fujitsu

• Tech Mahindra

• Atos

• Cloudreach

• Neostratus

• Proximitum

Cloud Service Brokerage Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13638

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com