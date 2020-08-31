Global 3D Scanner Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Offering, Type, Range, Product, Application, End-User Industry and Region.

Global 3D Scanner Market was valued at US$ 3.5Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7.1Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.24 % during a forecast period.



The 3D scanner market players have been focusing on the innovations in terms of technological advancements and to increase safety and durability. Sophistication in healthcare facilities is a major factor in driving market growth. The emerging economies are expected to current profitable growth opportunities to the 3D scanner market than developed countries with advanced infrastructure. Swelling need to capture large volumes of 3D data for modelling and analysis. Also, increasing focus on quality control is one major factor responsible for driving market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, the high price of high-resolution 3D scanners and lack of skilled employees to handle these 3D scanners are major factors that may cause limitation in the growth of 3D scanner market. Also, the potential copyright issue is another major factor that may hinder the market growth.

Laser 3D scanner type is expected to grow at the highest rate throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the easy availability of the product and convenience being accessible to the users. Laser 3D scanners are growing being used across many industry verticals such as automotive, healthcare, energy & power among others.

Outdoor & Indoor Scanning industry is dominating the global 3D scanner market. Furthermore, the rising scope of application in oil and gas industries for pipeline surveying is considered as one of the key growth drivers for the 3D scanner market globally. Constant technological developments to attain high efficiency and increasing consumer awareness are expected to further drive the market.

Region-wise, North America dominates the 3D scanner market, followed by Europe. In 2017, the US dominated the North America market and the UK led the overall market in Europe. However, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2026. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the 3D scanner market in the Asia Pacific include the increasing number of engineering and infrastructure projects, growing preference for custom implants (in medical applications) to ensure better and faster recovery, and a rising number of dental restoration surgeries in this region.

Industry News: In October 2017, Hexagon AB has acquired Kronion GmbH, a data management software well-founded. Kronion GmbH proposals native 3D functionality and integration to product data management and product lifecycle management software, additionally to other consumer systems.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global 3D Scanner Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global 3D Scanner Market.

Scope of Global 3D Scanner Market

Global 3D Scanner Market, By Offering

• Hardware & Software

• Aftermarket Services

Global 3D Scanner Market, By Type

• Laser 3D Scanners

• Structured Light 3D Scanners

Global 3D Scanner Market, By Range

• Short Range

• Medium Range

• Long Range

Global 3D Scanner Market, By Product

• Tripod Mounted

• Fixed CMM Based

o Bridge CMM Based

o Gantry CMM Based

o Horizontal Arm CMM Based

• Portable CMM Based

o Articulated Arm CMM

o Handheld

• Desktop

Global 3D Scanner Market, By Application

• Quality Control & Inspection

• Reverse Engineering

• Virtual Simulation

• Others

Global 3D Scanner Market, By End-User Industry

• Automotive

• Healthcare

o Dental

o Orthopedics

o Neurosurgery

o Others

• Aerospace & Defense

o Commercial Aircraft

o Defense

o Space Exploration

• Architecture & Construction

o Plant Scanning

o Outdoor & Indoor Scanning

• Energy & Power

o Hydro Power

o Wind Power

o Petrochemicals

• Tunnel & Mining

• Artifacts & Heritage Preservation

• Others

Global 3D Scanner Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global 3D Scanner Market

• Hexagon Ab

• Faro Technologies Inc.

• Nikon Metrology NV

• Topcon Corporation

• Trimble Inc.

• Creaform, Inc.

• 3D Digital Corporation

• Perceptron, Inc.

• Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

• Basic Software Inc

• Maptek Pty Ltd

• 3D Systems Corporation

• Autodesk, Inc

• Leica Geosystems

