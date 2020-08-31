Global Advanced Authentication Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Method, Solution, Deployment Mode, Industry and Region.

Global Advanced Authentication Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Market Definition

Advanced authentication is a software solution that improves the traditional user authentication process of user name and password by providing an opportunity to login with different types of authentication. By this advanced software, authentication process becomes easy and secure.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The global advanced authentication reports presents the complete overview of market shares, growth drivers, restrain factors, challenges and future opportunities about the market. Rising number of cybercrimes and security breaches across the world are expected to drive the global advanced authentication market. Growing adoption of digital transaction in various applications is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. Benefits such as protection from frauds, providing secure access to any organization and prevention of computer from unauthorized user access are expected to improve the market growth. Furthermore, advantages such as stronger protection, lower cost and easy implementation are ultimately driving the growth of market.

One of the main restrain factor of advanced authentication is that it can’t ensure 100% protection from hacking attacks. Major factors such as, high cost for biometric authentication, vulnerability to hacking attacks, dependency on a devices, need for regular updates and complicated corporate deployment could hamper the growth of market.

Global Advanced Authentication Market: Segmentation Analysis

By method, biometrics segment is expected to dominate the market and grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Biometric authentication provides authentication based on humans physical characteristics such as face recognition, fingerprints, iris recognition, voice recognition, retinal scan and palm prints. It forms a strong connection between a person and his identity because biometric behaviors cannot be easily lost, shared or duplicated. Hence, biometric recognition is basically superior and more resistant to cyber-attacks, which directly improves the growth of market.

By solution, multi factor authentication segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to keep its dominance in forecast period as well. It is also called as 2- factor authentication. Multi factor authentication provides benefits such as security, compliance, flexibility, productivity and usability, which leads to the growth of market. Many multi-factor authentication retailers offer mobile phone-based authentication, it includes QR code based authentication, OTP authentication, Barcode based authentication, RFID and SMS-based verification.

By deployment mode, cloud segment is dominating the market. The growing adoption of cloud computing and IoT based technologies are expected to boost the market growth. Maintenance of cloud computing services is easier, because they do not need to be installed on each user’s computer and can be accessed from different places.

Global Advanced Authentication Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America is dominating the advanced authentication market and it is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are key contributor to the growth of the market and analyzed in detail with competitive landscape of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing technological advancement and adoption of various authentication tools for the security purpose is the major driver factor behind the growth of market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Advanced Authentication Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Advanced Authentication Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Advanced Authentication Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Advanced Authentication Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Advanced Authentication Market

Global Advanced Authentication Market, By Method

• Smart Cards

• Biometrics

• Mobile Smart Credentials

• Tokens

• User-Based Public Key Infrastructure

• Others

Global Advanced Authentication Market, By Solution

• Single Factor Authentication

• Multi-Factor Authentication

Global Advanced Authentication Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Advanced Authentication Market, By Industry

• Banking Financial Services & Insurance

• Healthcare

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Government and Defense

• IT and Telecom

• Others

Global Advanced Authentication Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Advanced Authentication Market, Key Players

• Microsoft

• Microfocus

• CA Technologies

• IBM

• Crossmatch

• EMC

• Entrust Datacard

• Gemalto

• Authenex

• Deepnet Security

• Dell

• Equifax

• FEITIAN Technologies

• SecureAuth

• SecurEnvoy

• SecuTech Solutions

• SMS Passcode

• Swivel Secure

• Symantec

• Technology Nexus

• HP ESSN

• Mastercard Inc.

• Atos Corporation

• CSC BSS

• Oracle Corporation

• Datacard Group

• NEC

