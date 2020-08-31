Global API Testing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Component Type, Deployment Models, Vertical and Geography.

Global API Testing Market was valued US$ 380.66 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global API Testing Market, By GeographyGlobal API Testing Market can be segmented into Component Type, Deployment Models, Vertical and Geography. On the basis of deployment model, global API testing market divided into on-premises, and cloud. The global API testing market is categorised on the basis ofcomponent into API testing software and API testing services. Vertical segment is classified into IT and telecommunication banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and ecommerce, media and entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and others. Geographically, Global API Testing Market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Espousal of agile and devops practices for software development is one of the factor driving the API testing market. Adoption of modern techniques of application software enquires for modern testing methods such as the automated API testing. Along with the more complexities in the IT sector, key players are making starts in terms of capitals and time to invest on testing. Testing has been an essential part of the after development software process which provide the complete software solutions with quality standard.

By deployment type, the cloud-based solution is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based solution has ease of deployment, improved service Testing-as-a-Service and reduced cost of ownership. Furthermore, on-premises API testing is projected to have a larger market share during the forecast period. This estimation can be attributed owing to the businesses refraining from adopting cloud-based platforms to test their API as baring the public and internal API .Cloud platform encompasses high data security risks.

North America is expected to hold the large market share in the API testing market .This region is at the lead position in the adoption of such API that enable businesses using API testing. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of admirable organizations that are increasingly enabling the adoption of advance technologies.

Key Players Profiled and Analised in the Report

Astegic , Axway , Bleum , CA Technologies , Cigniti Technologies , Cygnet Infotech , IBM , Inflectra Corp. , Infosys , Load Impact , LogiGear , Micro Focus , NevaTech , Oracle , Parasoft Corp. , QASource , QSG Technologies , QualityLogic , SmartBear Software , SendGrid, Inc. , Tricentis and Infosys.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global API Testing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global API Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global API Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global API Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Global API Testing Market, By Component

• API Testing Software

• API Testing Services

Global API Testing Market, By Deployment Models

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Global API Testing Market, By Vertical

• Telecom and IT Sector

• Media and Entertainment Sector

• Healthcare Sector

• Education Sector

• Government

• Manufacturing

• BFSI

• Retail & e-Commerce

Global API Testing Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players Global API Testing Market

• Astegic

• Axway

• Bleum

• CA Technologies

• Cigniti Technologies

• Cygnet Infotech

• IBM

• Inflectra Corp.

• Infosys

• Load Impact

• LogiGear

• Micro Focus

• NevaTech

• Oracle

• Parasoft Corp.

• QASource

• QSG Technologies

• QualityLogic

• SmartBear Software

• SendGrid, Inc.

• Tricentis

