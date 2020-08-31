Global Automatic Content Recognition Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Solution, by Service, by Technology, by Vertical and by Region.

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market was valued at USD 1.82 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 12.76 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 27.56% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Automatic Content Recognition Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and is expected short and long term impact on the market.

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Dynamics:

Automatic content recognition (ACR) refers to an ability of a client application (typically a smartphone or media tablet app) to identify a content element within its proximity audio, video or digital image based on sampling a portion of the audio or video, processing the sample and comparing it with a source service that identifies content by its unique characteristics such as audio or video fingerprints or watermarks. Various factors such as an increasing integration of Automatic content recognition in smart TVs, smartphones & wearables, and increasing deployment of ACR technologies by media companies for applications such as broadcast monitoring and audience measurement, are driving the market growth over forecast period.

However, privacy & security Constraints and requirement of additional bandwidth and large server infrastructure for applying ACR are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market is segmented by solution, service, technology, end user and by Region. By solution, audio, video, and image recognition segment held 37.89% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. ACR helps in identifying all types of media content in the market by answering live surveys, Carrying on discussions about program-related content, considering job offers , receiving over the top content (OTT) and by providing video on demand. The real time content analytics solution segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.23% over forecast period due to the increasing need among the companies to analyze the gathered data to understand consumer behaviour by the application of analytics.

By end user, Media & entertainment end user segment is expected to hold 32.34% of market share over forecast period. ACR technology helps to identify content available in a media file or played on a media device. This enables users to obtain specific information about the content that they just experienced without any search efforts or text based input. Automatic content recognition provides a solution for various brands to engage with television viewers on their second screens.

By geography, North America held 36.76% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period owing to technological advancement and developed media & entertainment industry in the region. In North America ACR technologies are used in several areas such as in radio, for quiz shows, all kinds of print products, company presentations at fairs, and many more. North America is followed by Europe and APAC. Europe is expected to hold 30.54% of market share over forecast period. An Increasing adoption of ACR technology by various end users and increasing investment in research & development activity with respect to automatic content recognition technology are mainly driving market in this region.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, benchmarking of key players on various parameters, company profiles and M& A activities of major players. Some of the key players covered in this report are Audible Magic, muffin Gmbh, Gracenote, Inc., Viant Technology LLC., Datascouting, ivitec GmbH, Viscovery, VoiceBase, Inc., ACR cloud, Clarifai Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc. and more. These key players are adopting various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as merger & acquisition, joint ventures, strategic alliances, expansion, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automatic Content Recognition Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automatic Content Recognition Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automatic Content Recognition Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automatic Content Recognition Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Automatic Content Recognition Market

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market segmentation by Solution

• Audio, video, and image recognition

• Voice and speech recognition

• Real time content analytics

• Security and copyright management

• Data management & metadata

• Content aggregation, processing, filtering, and enhancement

• Encoding and transcoding solution

• Broadcast and media monitoring

• Media synchronization

• Audience measurement

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market segmentation by Service

• Professional services

• Managed services

• Value-added services

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market segmentation by Technology

• Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting

• Digital audio, video & image watermarking

• Optical character recognition

• Speech recognition

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market segmentation by end user

• Media & entertainment

• Consumer electronics

• E-commerce

• Education

• Automotive

• IT & telecommunication

• Healthcare

• Defence & public safety

• Avionics

• Others

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Major Players

• Arcsoft, Inc. (U.S.)

• Digimarc Corporation (U.S.)

• Google, Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Nuance communications (U.S.)

• ACRCloud (China)

• Audible Magic Corporation (U.S.)

• Civolution (U.S.)

• Enswers, Inc. (South Korea)

• Gracenote, Inc. (U.S.)

• Mufin GmBH (Germany)

• Shazam Entertainment Ltd. (U.K.)

• Vobile, Inc. (U.S.)

• Voiceinteraction SA (Portugal)

• Beatgrid Media BV (The Netherlands)

• Clarifai, Inc. (U.S.)

• DataScouting (Greece)

• iPharro Media GmbH (Germany)

• Viscovery Pte Ltd (Taiwan)

• VoiceBase, Inc. (U.S.)

