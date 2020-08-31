Global Carbon and Energy Software Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Deployment Mode, Applications and Region.

Global Carbon and Energy Software Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% during forecast period.

About Carbon and Energy:

The necessity to efficiently utilize resources, reduce wastage, and reduce carbon footprints warrants the deployment of innovative and maintainable solutions. Reducing carbon footprints and controlling energy consumption have become vital factors in recent years. Growing need to monitor & assess energy consumption by many industry sectors and favorable government initiatives thanks to increasing global warming are the major opportunities for market for carbon and energy.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Dynamics of Carbon and Energy Software Market:

The Global Carbon and Energy Software Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Carbon and Energy Software Market. The carbon and energy software includes the software applications, which provide services like building simulation & modeling, real-time metering, utility bill tracking, carbon sustainability reporting, and energy audits.

In addition, augmented concerns towards climate change have made many governments to work towards reducing carbon emissions, which supplements the market growth. However, upsurge in system integration and interoperability issues restrains the market growth.

Trends of Carbon and Energy Software Market:

Market segmentation:

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments such as deployment mode, and applications to the growth of the carbon and energy software market size. Based on application, the power & utilities segment held the largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027. Power & utilities segment includes electric utilities that are public agencies or privately-owned companies generating power for public use. Rapid population growth and increased urbanization are driving the growth of power & utilities segment the global market.

Regional Analysis:

North America carbon and energy software market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. According to the MMR report of carbon and energy software industry analysis report, the growing adoption of energy management software among the leading oils and gas companies is the key reason for the dominance of the Americas in the market for carbon and energy management software. Moreover, these technological developments have increased the production of abundant oil and natural gas resources in North America, thereby booming the demand for carbon and energy software.

Country-wise analysis:

The report estimates the growth rate and the market value also based on developing countries. The complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities and trends. China, the U.S., and the EU are among the top greenhouse gas emitters across the world. Initiatives taken by the governments in these economies have made the industrial sectors keep a tab on their carbon footprint.

The United State Environmental Protection Agency issued a proposal in June 2014 to reduce carbon pollution from existing power plants that are the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. The Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program compiles greenhouse gas data from large emission sources across a range of industry sectors like oil and gas, retail, manufacturing, medical, construction, automobiles, IT and telecommunication, energy and utilities, and others.

Industry Players:

The report also focuses on worldwide major leading industry players of carbon and energy software market providing information such as company profiles, products and specification, capacity, production, cost, and revenue. CA Technologies has introduced CA eco software- a carbon and sustainability management solution, to help organizations assess the environmental performance of their manage natural resource consumption, supply chains, and cut energy costs. Further, vendors are partnering with IT firms to establish carbon and energy management outsourcing services. Such as, CA Technologies has partnered with Capgemini to start worldwide energy, carbon, and sustainability business process outsourcing.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Carbon and energy software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Carbon and energy software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Carbon and energy software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Carbon and energy software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scoop of the Global Carbon and energy software Market

Global Carbon and energy software Market, by Deployment Mode

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

Global Carbon and energy software Market, by Application

• Power & utilities

• Industrial

• Enterprise

• Oil & Gas

Global Carbon and energy software Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in the Global Carbon and energy software Market

• CA Technologies Inc

• Enablon North America Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Intelex Technologies Inc

• SAP SE

• Enviance Inc

• IHS Inc

• ProcessMap Corporation

• Thinkstep AG

• Verisae Inc

• Schneider Electric

• Carbon Clear

• ENGIE Insight (formerly Ecova)

• ACCUVIO

