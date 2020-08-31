Global Cloud-Based ITSM Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –bySolution,Service,Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Global Cloud-Based ITSM Market was valued at US$ 3.23Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 10.02Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.02% during a forecast period.

The cloud-based ITSM market is driven by factors such as the widespread implementation of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies & increasing the mobile workforce, advent of advanced technologies like big data and IoT, and benefits of agile implementation, easy deployment, and subscription-based pricing of global cloud-based ITSM solutions.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The main restrains faced by global cloud-based ITSM market is increased business analysis and complexity. Nowadays, because of substantial implementation of the internet of things for various cloud-based applications and excess use of the remote application, most of the organizations are facing problem like compliance which causes complexity in business.

Based on the Service segment, Professional services segment is projected to dominate the global cloud-based ITSM market and is projected to contribute the largest market share, whereas managed services segment is projected to produce at the highest rate during the forecast period. Global Cloud-based ITSM solutions are expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the SMEs segment, as these solutions help SMEs to handle their business efficiently with improved customer satisfaction.

On the basis of Industry Vertical segment, the healthcare & life sciences sector is projected to grow with the highest rate in 2026. This is so because global cloud-based ITSM solutions increase the visibility and transparency in the organizational processes through powerful reporting and dashboard solutions. Need for advanced skills has led organizations in the telecom and IT sector to focus more on cloud-based services and on improving customer satisfaction. This has led the telecom and IT sector to dominate the cloud-based ITSM market with the highest market share in 2026.

In terms of region, North America is projected to have the largest market share and dominate the cloud-based ITSM market from 2017 to 2021, because of the presence of a large number of solution vendors in the U.S. and increasing implementation of BYOD policies in the region. Latin America offers potential growth opportunities, as there is a rise in technology penetration in the region and organizations there are focusing on offering better customer experience in order to differentiate themselves from the competitors.

This report focuses on the Global Cloud-Based ITSM Market rank, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and emerging players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-Based ITSM growth in Key regions. In instruction to provide valuable insight by each key element of the market, the highest and slowest growing market segment in the study is described. Innovative market participants are emerging and are accelerating the transition in the antistatic market. Merger and achievement activities are projected to change the market environment for this industry.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Cloud-Based ITSM Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Cloud-Based ITSM Market.

Scope of Global Cloud-Based ITSM Market

Global Cloud-Based ITSM Market, by Solution

• Service Portfolio Management

• Configuration and Change Management

• Service Desk Software

• Operations and Performance Management

• Dashboard, Reporting, and Analytics

Global Cloud-Based ITSM Market, by Service

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Global Cloud-Based ITSM Market, by Organization Size

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Cloud-Based ITSM Market, by Industry Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Telecom and IT

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods

• Government and Public Sector

• Energy and Utilities

• Travel and Hospitality

• Manufacturing

• Education

• Others

Global Cloud-Based ITSM Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Cloud-Based ITSM Market

• BMC Software, Inc.

• CA Technologies

• Servicenow, Inc.

• Cherwell Software, LLC

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• Axios Systems PLC

• IBM Corporation

• Heat Software USA, Inc.

• Hornbill Corporate Limited

• Sysaid Technologies Ltd.

• Serena Software, Inc.

• Cloudhealth Technologies, Inc

