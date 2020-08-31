Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2027)

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/39552

Seasonal influenza is a respiratory tract infection disease that is caused by seasonal influenza viruses. It is a infectious and can be transmitted through direct contact with the patient or some form of indirect contact. It is mainly caused by seasonal influenza viruses such as influenza A, influenza B, and influenza C virus. The symptoms of seasonal influenza include headache, sudden onset of fever, joint pain and sore throat. The most effective way to cure seasonal influenza is vaccination.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market Drivers and Restrains

Rates of infection from seasonal influenza are highest among children and adults ages 65 years and older. Increase in the prevalence of influenza globally, growing awareness about influenza, improved health care infrastructure, seasonal outbreak of pandemics, increased research and development spending, technological advancements, increased investment by major players for the development of vaccines, rich product pipeline, an rise in government initiatives are the major drivers of the seasonal influenza vaccine market. Additionally, from the 2011 to 2018–19 seasons, the annual influenza interrelated disease burden has varied from 9 to 49 million illnesses and XX thousand deaths per year. According to the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), it has been detected that seasonal influenza viruses constantly change, which further leads to modifications in influenza vaccines to combat season-specific viral strains. Consequently, all these factors together are projected to over remunerative opportunities to the influenza vaccine market players to develop new vaccines every year. However, a rigorous regulatory framework acts as a major restraint of the global market. Manufacturers in the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market Segmentation Analysis

The seasonal influenza vaccine market can be segmented into vaccine, virus, age group, distribution channel, and region. In terms of the vaccine, the market can be classified into quadrivalent, trivalent, and high-dose. The quadrivalent segment dominated the market in 2017 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Expansion of the segment is attributed to the fact that quadrivalent vaccines are suitable for the every age group and quadrivalent Vaccine containing four strains of influenza virus rather than trivalent have three strains. In terms of virus, the seasonal influenza vaccine market can be classified into type A (H1N1), type A (H3N2), and type B. The type A (H1N1) segment led the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the fact that only type A viruses can cause an epidemic. On the basis of age group, the market can be divided into pediatrics and adults. The pediatrics segment dominated the market in 2018 as a result of the high prevalence and incidence rate of influenza among children. The segment is likely to maintain its market share during the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel, the seasonal influenza vaccine market can be categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market, because of a high preference for this channel of distribution. The segment is projected to maintain its leadership position from 2018 to 2027.

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region Seasonal Influenza Vaccines market divided into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of influenza in the region, increase in government focus on immunization programs, emergence of new vaccines, and advancements in vaccine administration. However, the Latin America is projected to emerge as a lucrative market for seasonal influenza vaccines, by reason of improvement in healthcare facilities, upsurge in disposable income, and rapid economic development.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market, By Vaccine type

• Quadrivalent

• Trivalent

• High-dose

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market, By Virus

• Type A (H1N1)

• Type A (H3N2)

• Type B

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market, By Distribution

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market, By Age Group

• Pediatric

• Adult

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Market, Major Players

• laxoSmithKline

• Novartis

• CSL

• MedImmune

• Sanofi-Pasteur

• Solvay

• Sinovac Biotech

• Hualun Biologicals.

• Pernix Therapeutics

• Pfizer Inc

• Purdue Pharma L.P.

• Sanofi Pasteur

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/seasonal-influenza-vaccines-market/39552/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com