Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Drugs Type, Application and Region

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market Drivers and Restrains:

Hospital-acquired infections are highly dominant adverse events in the health care industry and one of the leading cause of death across the world. Lack of knowledge about the blood transfusion safety measures, understaffing, insufficient hospital equipment and poor infrastructure particularly seen in the emerging and underdeveloped nations are some of the factors responsible for increasing hospital infection, which in turn increases the hospital infection therapeutics market.

The hospital infection therapeutics market is driven by factors like an increase in the geriatric population, significant patient population in developing countries demanding proper treatment, and investments by public and private companies for R&D on anti-infective drugs against resistant bacteria. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), X out of every XX hospital admitted patient gets contracted with HAIs. Moreover, in the U.S., around XX hospitalized patients died from hospital-acquired infections.

However, a surge in the incidence of treatment-emergent resistance, significant investment required due to high attrition rate in clinical trials, and changing reimbursement policies are resulting in limited pipeline drugs are hampering the market growth at the global level. Investment in R&D on non-antibiotic treatment options and partnerships for co-development and commercialization of anti-infective agents are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the hospital infection therapeutics market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on drugs type, the hospital infection therapeutics market has been segmented into Antibiotics Drugs, Antifungal Drugs, and Antiviral Drugs. The antibacterial drugs segment accounted for dominant market share in 2018, owing to an increase in initiatives such as the global action plan on antimicrobial resistance by WHO and Drive AB by Innovative Medicines Initiative, and the presence of key companies involved in the manufacture of anti-bacterial drugs. The relatively stable growth rate of the segment is credited to the rise in antibiotic resistance of bacteria and limited pipeline drug candidates. The anti-viral drugs segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the prevalence of severe bloodstream infections and rise in focus on research and development to reduce the risk of virus structural mutations.

Based on application, the hospital infection therapeutics market has been segmented into Bloodstream Infections, Pneumonia, Surgical Site Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Other Hospital Infections. The pneumonia segment hold dominate the market share during the forecast period with significant growth rate, followed by surgical site infections, due to increase in incidence rate of respiratory infections among the aged population, comparatively above-average cost of treatment, and incidence of multidrug-resistant micro-organisms in ICU units.

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the hospital infection therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the hospital infection therapeutics market in 2018, due to improved healthcare awareness, high ratio of hospitals as compared to population of the region, increasing count of multidrug-resistant microbial pathogens and increase in aging population of the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, owing to increased incidences of hospital infections and high demands of therapeutic drugs in emerging countries such as India and China. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced therapies and drugs are expected to impelling the market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, and Sanofi S.A. Manufacturers in the hospital infection therapeutics are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market:

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market, by Drugs Type:

• Antibiotics Drugs

• Antifungal Drugs

• Antiviral Drugs

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market, by Application:

• Bloodstream Infections

• Pneumonia

• Surgical Site Infections

• Urinary Tract Infections

• Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Other Hospital Infections

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market, Major Players:

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• AstraZeneca

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Bayer AG

• Allergan plc

• Sanofi S.A.

• Gilead Sciences, Inc.

• Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Actavis plc

• Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

