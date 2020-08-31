Global Surgical Retractor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global surgical retractor market was valued US$ 1.64 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.53 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.57 % during a forecast period.

Global Surgical Retractor Market, By Product UsageSurgical retractors are used to separate the edges of surgical incision and wounds. A surgical incision is a cut made through the skin & soft tissue to simplify operation. Moreover, it is also used to hold the back of tissue & organ.

The growing number of surgical operations and market availability of specialized & application specific retraction products are major driving factors of the market. The growth of the geriatric population and increasing demand for plastic & reconstructive surgeries are also boosting the growth of the global surgical retractor market. An emerging market is a key opportunity of the market. However, higher product costs, inadequate reimbursements for surgical procedures and, increased preference for minimally invasive surgeries are limiting the growth of the global surgical retractor market.

A surgical retractor is a simple steel tool such as fixed & flat frame retractors, angled & curved frame retractors, blade & elevated-tipped retractors. A surgeon needs to select a proper retractor according to the need of the surgery. A hand-cranked surgical retractor is used for rib surgery. Curved frame retractors use to hold back the abdominal wall during thoracic procedures and also move or hold organs away from the surgical site.

Self-retaining retractors are used for holding back tissue & exposing a surgical site. Self-retaining retractors also useful in spinal tumor surgery. Self-retaining retractors are expected to show lucrative growth owing to high reliability & functionality, extensive applications, easy access & visibility of the surgical site.

Growth in the number of elderly patients with spinal disorders is expected to witness a high growth rate in the head, neck, and spinal application during the forecast period.

Increasing healthcare systems, growing healthcare expenses, and rising awareness in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the global surgical retractor market. Europe is accounted for the second largest market share in terms of revenue owing to growth in the number of plastic physicians and favorable regulatory structure.

The key players operating in the global surgical retractor market are J&J, BD, Teleflex, B.Braun, Medtronic, MTS, Thompson Surgical, Mediflex, Invuity, Roboz, Medline, Sklar, Delacroix Chevalier, Automated Medical Products, and NS Surgical.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Surgical Retractor Market:

Global Surgical Retractor Market, By Product Type:

• Hand-Held Retractors

• Self-Retaining Retractors

• Table-mounted Retractors

• Wire Retractors

• Accessories

Global Surgical Retractor Market, By Design:

• Fixed & Flat Frame Retractors

• Angled & Curved Frame Retractors

• Blade & Elevated-tipped Retractors

Global Surgical Retractor Market, By Product Usage:

• Tissue Handling & Dissection

• Fluid Swabbing

Global Surgical Retractor Market, By Application:

• Abdominal Applications

• Cardiothoracic Applications

• Orthopedic Applications

• Obstetric & Gynecological Applications

• Urological Applications

• Head, Neck, and Spinal Applications

• Aesthetic Surgical Applications

• Other Applications

Global Surgical Retractor Market, By End-users:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Surgical Centers

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Maternity & Fertily Centers

Global Surgical Retractor Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

