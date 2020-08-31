Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global non-opioid pain treatment market was valued US$ 3.8 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.84 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.07 % during a forecast period.

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by RegionThe major driving factors of the global non-opioid pain treatment market are rising geriatric population and easy & effective medications of non-opioids drugs for cancer treatment. Better healthcare facilities and the availability of sophisticated treatment options have improved life expectation rates globally is also boosting the growth of the market. However, preference for alternative therapies, and fake products are limiting the market growth.

Arthritis is one of the most common indications of non-opioid pain management and it is an informal way of referring to joint pain or joint disease. Neuropathic pain is a prominent form of pain related to a wide variety of common diseases & situations including cancer, and diabetes.

Botulinum toxin (BTX) is a neurotoxic protein produced by the bacterium clostridium botulinum bacteria. Botulinum toxin is used to treat certain eye disorders such as crossed eyes i.e. strabismus, uncontrolled blinking to treat muscle stiffness & spasms and to reduce the cosmetic appearance of wrinkles.

Capsaicin is used in medicated creams and lotions such as topical ointments, nasal sprays, and dermal patches to relieve pain. They may reduce your appetite and help lower blood pressure.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the global non-opioid pain treatment market. China, Japan, and India are the leading countries for non-opioid pain drugs owing to the high demand for better health management & economic conditions and growing awareness about pain medication. In addition, the growing ageing population in the Asia-Pacific region is also increasing the growth of the non-opioid pain treatment market.

The major market players of the global non-opioid pain treatment market are Allergan Plc., Aurora Cannabis Enterprises Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., GW Pharmaceuticals, and Tilray.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market:

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Products:

• Medical Cannabis

• Menthol-Containing

• Omega 3 Fatty Acid-Containing

• Botulinum Toxins

• Capsaicin-Derived

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Therapeutic Applications:

• Orthopaedic & Musculoskeletal Pain

• Neuropathic Pain

• Cancer Pain

• Other Pain

Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market:

• Allergan PLC

• Aphria Inc.

• Aurora

• Bedrocan

• Canopy Growth Corp.

• Cara Therapeutics

• Centrexion Therapeutics

• CHT Medical

• Cronos Group

• GW Pharmaceuticals

• Medical Marijuana Inc.

• Medropharm Gmbh

• Panag Pharma Inc.

• Tilray

• US Worldmeds LLC

• Vanway

