Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



The non-opioid pain patch is a treatment for pain relief. The pain patch, once placed on a painful area releases its medicine content through the skin surface and block the pain signal transmission.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growth in the occurrence of pain disorders has increased the demand for different approaches for pain management. Furthermore, an increase in costs associated with the treatment, and a growing number of people with chronic, and acute pain are some of the key driving factors for the growth of the non-opioid pain patch market. Also, a rise in the misuse of opioid medication has also increased the R&D to develop non-opioid medication, which will further fuel the market’s non-opioid pain patch growth. Furthermore, robust product pipelines of significant market players managing acute and chronic pain, neurological disorders, and other conditions will present the growth opportunities to the non-opioid pain patch market. However, side-effects with continued and excessive use of non-opioid medication such as damage to the liver or kidneys can hinder the non-opioid pain patch market growth.

Based on the distribution channel, hospitals hold a significant market share of XX% of the non-opioid pain patch market, on account of frequent patient visits for pain management, mainly by patients suffering from musculoskeletal disorders and other diseases that cause acute and chronic pain. Long-term use of painkillers usually brings about an additional risk of medication-related adverse effects. So, physicians usually prescribe patches as an alternative to oral drugs.

By online pharmacies, the sale of drugs and medical devices has observed a surge following the emergence of online pharmacies.

Region-wise, in 2018, North America was accounted for the largest revenue share of XX% of the non-opioid pain patch market and anticipated to continue in the forecast period. Increasing incidence of pain and pain-related disorders coupled with the rising opioid epidemic in the U.S. are among the factors driving the non-opioid pain patch market in this region. Also, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing a lucrative growth in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The region exhibited the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report covers recent development of the market non-opioid pain patch such as Feb 2018, FDA approved lidocaine topical system (ZTlido, Sorrento Therapeutics) 1.8% for the treatment of pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia (PHA). Approval of this next-generation lidocaine patch marks substantial progress for analgesics because it can deliver pain relief for up to 12 hr, including during exercise.

Scope of the Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market

Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market, By Patch Type

• Capsaicin Patches

• Lidocaine Patches

• Diclofenac Patches

• Ketoprofen Patches

• Methyl Salicylate Patches

• Others

Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market, By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market

• Pfizer

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novartis AG

• Mylan N.V.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

• Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

• TEH SENG Pharmaceutical

• Teikoku Seiyaku

• IBSA Institut Biochimque SA

• Acorda Therapeutics

• Allergan PLC

• Endo International

