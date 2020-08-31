Global Antibacterial Drugs Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global antibacterial drugs market was valued US$ 26.4 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 34.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.29 % during a forecast period.Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel



REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/23877

Growth in old population, rising demand for efficient & affordable antibacterial drugs and increasing number of multi-drug resistant bacterial strains are some of the key factors that are driving the global antibacterial drugs market.

High prevalence of infectious diseases, increased research and development activities, product differentiation through various methods, and rise government support is boosting the growth of the market. The growing number of product approval and subsequent launch of the products is the main factor expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. Reduced time for action and fewer side effects are projected to offer a good opportunity for growth of the antibacterial drugs market. However, the rise in drug-resistant species, a launch of the generic drugs, and patent expiry are limiting the growth of the market.

Retail pharmacies segment accounts for a major revenue share of the global antibacterial drugs market owing to the providing advice about health issues, symptoms & medications in response to customer inquiries, recruiting, training & managing staff, and treating prescriptions & dispensing medication.

Penicillin is a group of antibiotics, which contain penicillin G, penicillin V, procaine penicillin, and benzathine penicillin. Penicillin antibiotics are amongst the first medications to be in effect against many bacterial infections caused by staphylococci and streptococci.

The cephalosporins are a class of β-lactam antibiotics, which is originally derived from the fungus Acremonium. Cephalosporins drugs are used to treat bacterial infections including ear & skin infections, pneumonia, kidney & bone infections, sexually transmitted infections such as gonorrhoea, and strep throat & other throat infections.

Cell wall biosynthesis inhibitors (CBIs) is one of the most effective mechanism of antibiotics and the most extensively used class of antibiotics. However, this mechanism of antibiotics is not received impunity from resistance development.

North America is leading the global antibacterial drugs market in terms of revenue owing to the presence of significant market players in the region. Europe accounts for second-largest revenue share in the global antibacterial drugs market, followed by Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa respectively. The Asia Pacific is estimated to register comparatively faster growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of healthcare infrastructure and the growing prevalence of bacterial infections.

Key player operating in the global antibacterial drugs market are Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. Johnson & Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Antibacterial Drugs Market:

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Drug Class:

• Penicillins

• Cephalosporins

• Quinolone

• Aminoglycosides

• Monobactams

• Carbapenems

• Macrolides

• Other Drug Class

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Drug Mechanism:

• Cell Wall Synthesis inhibitors

• Protein Synthesis inhibitors

• Nucleic Acid inhibitors

• Folic Acid synthesis inhibitors

• Mycolic Acid synthesis inhibitors

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Route of Administration:

• Oral

• Topical

• Parenteral

• Other Route of Administration

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

• Online Sales

Global Antibacterial Drugs Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Antibacterial Drugs Market:

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Novartis AG

• Eli Lilly & Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Sanofi

• AstraZeneca plc.

• Bayer AG

• Abbott Laboratories

• Daiichi Sankyo Company

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

• Bristol Myers Squibb Company

• Allergen Plc.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-antibacterial-drugs-market/23877/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com