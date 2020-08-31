Global IVF Services Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global IVF Services Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 12.2 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.



REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29546

The report provides information to decision makers about the factors that drive or hinder the global IVF services market. Also gives region vice analysis. The market is driven by factors such as, The growth of the IVF devices and consumables industry is expected to be driven by factors like delayed pregnancies in women, increase in global infertility rates, increase in gamete donations, technological advancement associated with IVF devices, growing in the success rate of treatment, and a surge in healthcare expenditure across the world. Also, the rising cases of prostate cancer are one of the key trends in the fertility services market. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men and the number of people with prostate cancer is increasing. The treatment of this cancer requires removal of the prostate gland and this leads to a drop in fertility among men and impaired sexual function.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, factors like cost constraints associated with IVF procedures, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level of IVF services are anticipated to impede the growth of the IVF devices and consumables market. Conversely, the rise of fertility tourism, especially in emerging markets, increase in a number of fertility clinics, and rise in same-sex marriages are anticipated to provide beneficial growth opportunities to the market players in the IVF devices and consumables market.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), thawed IVF cycles (non-donor), donor egg IVF cycles. Out of that fresh IVF cycles (non-donor)segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 due to the high success rate in the first attempt.

Thawed IVF cycles (non-donor)segment is likely to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as the procedure can be performed in complicated cases such as on a patient suffering from ovarian hyper stimulation syndrome (OHSS). Additionally, better implantation rate, more birth weight,higher live birth rate, lower miscarriage rate, and reduced cases of ectopic pregnancy are expected to drive demand for the procedure during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America was the highest contributor to the market in terms of revenue in 2017, due to the increase in consumption of alcohol or drugs, unhealthy body weight, and the early adoption of novel technologies in this sector. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of high-populace countries and medical tourism offered by countries such as India.

The report provides an in-depth IVF services market analysis with current trends and future approximations to explain what investment about to happen in the coming year. It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2026, which is expected to enable the shareholders to capitalize on prevailing IVF services market size. Key players are profiled to understand the competitive position of the global IVF services market share. Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the IVF services market forecast.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Global IVF Services Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global IVF Services Market.

Scope of Global IVF Services Market:

Global IVF Services Market, By Cycle Type:

• Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

• Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

• Donor Egg IVF Cycles

Global IVF Services Market, By Product Type:

• By Instruments

o Cryosystem

o Incubators

o Imaging system

o Ovum Aspiration Pump

o Cabinet

o Micro Manipulator System

o Sperm Separation System

o Disposables and Accessories

o Others

• Reagent & Media

o Cryopreservation Media

o Ovum Processing Media

o Semen Processing Media

o Embryo Culture Media

Global IVF Services Market, By End-User:

• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals

• Surgical centers

• Clinical research institutes

Global IVF Services Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Ambroise Par Group

• amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH

• AMP Center St Roch

• AVA Clinic Scanfert

• Bangkok IVF center

• Betamedics

• Bloom Fertility and Healthcare

• Bourn Hall Fertility Center

• CHA Fertility Center

• Westminster

• Cyprus IVF Centre

• Dansk Fertilitetsklinik

• EUVITRO S.L.U.

• Fakih IVF Fertility Center

• Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF

• Genea Oxford Fertility Limited

• Heidelberg University Hospital

• International Centre for Reproductive Medicine

• IVF NAMBA Clinic

• Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• SAFE Fertility Center

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com