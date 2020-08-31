Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2019- 2026

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Drivers and Restrains:

Immunoglobulins are the glycoprotein molecules produced by the plasma or the white blood cells in response to antigens, which are foreign to the immune system. They are obtained from blood by fractionation process and purified for therapeutic and nontherapeutic applications. This, coupled with the proven efficiency of the immunoglobulins as an effective treatment option for a number of immune diseases and the lack of training. Different classes of immunoglobulin such as IgG, IgA, and IgM are used for the treatment of several immunological and neurological diseases.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The intravenous immunoglobulin market has driven by factors like rising incidence of immunodeficiency diseases, increasing adoption of immunoglobulin replacement therapy and rising geriatric population. However, stringent regulations pertaining to production and approval and cost Intensive nature of immunoglobulin replacement therapy are major restraining factored the market growth at global level.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the indication, the intravenous immunoglobulin market has been segmented into chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Primary humoral immunodeficiency, Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), Guillain-Barre syndrome, Myasthenia gravis, Multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN), Kawasaki disease, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The hypogammaglobulinemia segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant rise in the incidence of hypogammaglobulinemia disorder around the world over the years. For instance, hypogammaglobulinemia is the most common chronic immune defect in patients with lymphoproliferative disorders (LPDs). Its incidence rate is nearly XX% per XX population yearly, globally.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Intravenous Immunoglobulin market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share XX% of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin market in 2018 owing to superior health care infrastructure, strong regional economics, easy access to advanced technology, and rise in reimbursement initiatives. According to the Immune Deficiency Foundation (IDF), almost XX people per XX in the U.S. suffer from primary immunodeficiency and there are over XX million undiagnosed cases in the country.

The intravenous immunoglobulin market in Asia Pacific is witnessing strong growth, attributed to increase in inpatient population and rise in usage of IVIG by end-users such as hospitals and clinics. Emerging countries in Asia Pacific such as China and India are poised to be the most promising markets for IVIG in the near future. Large underserved patient population, extensive development of health care infrastructure, and rise in emphasis on research and development in the health care sector are major driving factors of the market growth.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Baxter international Inc., CSL Ltd., Grifols S.A, Octapharma AG, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., LFB group, Biotest AG. Manufacturers in the intravenous immunoglobulin are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of intravenous immunoglobulin market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding intravenous immunoglobulin market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the intravenous immunoglobulin market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the intravenous immunoglobulin market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market:

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market, by Indication:

• Chronic inflammatory demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

• Primary humoral immunodeficiency

• Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP)

• Guillain-Barre syndrome

• Myasthenia gravis

• Multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN)

• Kawasaki disease

• Hypogammaglobulinemia

• Chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market, by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home Care

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market, Major Players:

• Baxter international Inc.

• CSL Ltd.

• Grifols S.A

• Octapharma AG

• Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

• LFB group

• Biotest AG

• China Biologics Products, Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals

• Bayer Healthcare

• Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

• Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Behring GmbH

• Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

• Option Care Enterprises, Inc.

• ADMA Biologics, Inc.

• BioScrip, Inc.

