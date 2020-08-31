Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 18.60 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



Psoriatic arthritis is a form of arthritis that affects several peoples who have psoriasis. Psoriatic arthritis is an autoimmune disorder that primarily affects psoriasis patients, with nearly 30% of the patient population at risk.

The psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market is primarily driven by a growth in the prevalence of psoriatic arthritis, novel product development and rise in adoption of biologics for the treatment of moderate to simple psoriatic arthritis with unmet medical needs across the globe. Moreover, rising awareness of approximately psoriatic arthritis treatment between the healthcare authorities and developing the elderly population.

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market

However, the high cost of the drugs and treatment, and lack of modification tools for diagnosis and procedure are the major restraints in the market. Psoriatic arthritis is an autoimmune disorder, which is temporary as an obstacle for the development of a potential medicine for the suggestion and high treatment costs are challenges in the psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market.

Based on the drug class, the Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) segment is held to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory causes are a collection of medicines that relieve pain and fever and reduce inflammation. NSAIDs are usually the main treatment, NSAIDs are also generally used as an assistant treatment in conjunction with biologics otherwise disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMAD).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The topical segment expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period, owing to the occurrence of improved substitutes with more effective mechanisms of accomplishment. The topical segment normalizes excessive cell reproduction and decreases inflammation caused in psoriasis. There are some effective topical treatments for psoriasis, while many can be procured over the counter (OTC).

Regionally, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market during the forecast period. Owing to increased awareness and growing prevalence of psoriatic arthritis. North America largely is driven by the commercial contracts of products in the United States. Furthermore, the presence of significant establishments, proactive government initiatives, favorable reimbursement policies, and a large patient pool support the psoriatic arthritis treatment market.

The report covers the recent development in the psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market i.e., in November 2018, AbbVie declared patent authorization agreements with Pfizer over its proposed biosimilar adalimumab product. In the terms of the contracts, AbbVie will contribution Pfizer a non-exclusive authorization on specified periods to AbbVie’s intelligent assets relating to HUMIRA in the United States and in various other states around the creation in which AbbVie has intellectual assets.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global psoriatic arthritis therapeutics market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market, By Drug Class

• Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID)

• Disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD)

• Biologic drug

• Enzyme inhibitor

• Interleukin Inhibitors

• Others

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market, By Disease Type

• Asymmetric Psoriatic Arthritis

• Symmetric Psoriatic Arthritis

• Distal Interphalangeal Predominant (Dip) Psoriatic Arthritis

• Spondylitis

• Arthritis Mutilans

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market, By Distribution Channe

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market, By Route of Administration

• Topical

• Oral

• Injectable

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Psoriatic Arthritis Therapeutics Market

• Pfizer Inc

• Eisai Inc

• UCB Biosciences Inc

• Sanofi

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical

• Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co

• Johnson & Johnson

• Celgene Corporation

• AbbVie Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Janssen Biotech

