Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – based on type, end user and region.

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve market is expected to reach USD 8,392 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The Global Prosthetic Heart Valve market is segmented based on type, end user region.

By Product type – transcatheter valve, tissue heart valves, mechanical valve.

By End User – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers. By region – North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa

The prosthetic heart valve is a medical device that implants in the heart disease patient who is suffering from the heart failure. The mechanism of this device is that heart valve consists of orifices, which are provided blood flow.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Major Market Drivers:

• Technology advancement.

• Rising cases of heart valve disorder.

• Increasing healthcare expenditure.

• Rising number of heart diseases.

• Increasing awareness about the diagnosis and availability of treatment for heart valve disorder.

• Strict government regulation.

Restraint:

• Lack of skilled professional.

• High cost of development and reimbursement

Strategic Developments in the Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market:

In 2018, Abbott was getting FDA approval for new product Masters HP. The mechanical heart valve is the world smallest product and it is used in aortic valve replacement.

In 2017, Edwards Lifesciences, LLC, got FDA approval for SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve. This product is basically used in heart valve replacement.

Type Insights:

Transcatheter valve and tissue heart valves segment are expected to reveal exponential CAGR throughout the forecast period due to innovative product launches, and rising cases of heart valve disorder and increasing healthcare expenditure across the globe.

The North American region is playing the principal role in the global prosthetic heart valve market due to presence of several leading players. Though, Asia-Pacific will be the second major market in the proximate future. The presence of innovative medical advanced technology, rising cases of heart valve disorder, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising number of heart diseases in the region.

Scope of the Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Report

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market, by Type

• Transcatheter Valve

• Tissue Heart Valves

• Mechanical Valve

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market, by End Users

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Key Players

• Abbott, Medtronic

• Medical Technology Est.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.

• Medical Circle

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

• LivaNova PLC.

• JenaValve Technology, Inc.

• Cryolife, Inc.

• TTK HealthCare

• LivaNova PLC

• Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd…

• Braile Biomédica, SYMETIS

• Commonwealth Edison Company

• Labcor Laboratórios Ltda.

• Colibri Heart Valve

• Cardiac Dimensions Inc

• Cardiosolutions, Inc.

• Leman Cardiovascular

• Medtentia AB

• MitralSolutions, Inc

• On-X Life Technologies, Inc

• Sadra Medical, Inc.

• Sorin S.p.A.

• St. Jude Medical, Inc

• ValveXchange, Inc

