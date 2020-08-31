Global Data Center Power Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Solution, Service, End User, Vertical, and Region.

Global Data Center Power Market was valued US$ 7.30 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 11.80 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.10 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Data center power solution is used to manage the power usage effectiveness and the efficiency of data centers. Data center key players are developing advanced power management solutions like intelligent rack PDU, smart UPS, and battery monitoring equipment to reduce the overall power consumption rate.

Global Data Center Power Market, Dynamics:

The gradually increasing demand for IT support system for existing and new business processes are stimulating the growth in the number of servers and storage systems operated across the globe. In the Information technology and communications industry, data centers are becoming more and more important for both economic and ecological aspects. The rise in number of data center is expected to increase the electricity demand and the emergence of a new electricity-intensive industry. Data centers are becoming an increasingly a vital part of the infrastructure for the digitalized society. Digitalization, high-speed wireless networks, new data-intensive technologies and cloud computing demand are some of the prominent factors behind the global data center power market growth.

However, high initial investment and interoperability issues are expected to limit the growth in the global data center power market.

Global Data Center Power Market, Segment Analysis:

IT and Telecommunication is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid expantion of the IT infrastructure in the developed and developing economies are expected to drive the demand for data center during the forecast period. The development of the telecommunication infrastructure requires data storage facilities to manage an enormous amount of data, which is also expected to boost the market growth. In addition, an emerging IT & telecom infrastructure is implementing huge data center facilities to manage data, which resulting in the development of new facilities that are propel the demand for power systems solutions.

Global Data Center Power Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region held the XX% market share in 2019. Many norms and regulations have been introduced and implemented by governments and regulatory bodies to reduce carbon footprints and energy consumption are some of the driving factors behind the regional growth. An increase in adoption of efficient power management solutions is also driving the regional demand. Many organizations are spending a high expenditure on cooling and maintenance systems, which are increasing the demand for incorporate efficient power management devices such as PDU, busway, and UPS.

On the other hand, The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The region is beginning to see new additions to the supply pipeline in dedicated data center facilities in the established markets like Hong Kong and Singapore. Currently at the transaction level, some enterprises like financial services, health care, retail industry verticals are starting to adopt cloud-based solutions and multi-megawatt build-to-suits, which is expected to boost the market growth.

Global Data Center Power Market, Competitive Analysis:

Global data center power market is expected to at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period because of the presence of the prominent key players like BB Group, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Cyber Power Systems and General Electric. Some of the proinent key players are engaging in introducing innovative solutions to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, companies are focusing to introduce a modern products like PUE monitoring devices in the market, which provide efficient energy management products to establish their robust footprint in the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Data Center Power Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Data Center Power Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Data Center Power Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Data Center Power Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Data Center Power Market

Global Data Center Power Market, By Solution

• Power distribution and measurement

• Power backup

• Cabling infrastructure

Global Data Center Power Market, By Service

• Training and consulting

• Support and maintenance

• System integration

Global Data Center Power Market, By End User

• Mid-sized data center

• Enterprise data center

• Large data center

Global Data Center Power Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Energy

• Government and defense

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Research and academia

• Retail

• Telecommunication and IT

• Others

Global Data Center Power Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Data Center Power Market

• Server Technology Inc.

• Tripp Lite

• Black Box Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Cyber Power Systems, Inc.

• Abb Group

• Schneider Electric

• General Electric

• Eaton Corporation

• Delta Electronic Inc.

• Raritan Inc.

• Rittal Corporation

