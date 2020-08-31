Global Data Lakes Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Deployment mode, Organization size, Business function, Industry vertical and Region.

Global Data Lakes Market size was US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 26.2 Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Data Lake is a sort of data storehouse permits storing complete structured, unstructured and semi-structured data in its native form. It acts as a cost-effective option to store a whole pool of data of an organization for later processing and so enhance its operations. Data Lake differs from a data-warehouse.

The report covers all the dynamics, technologies and trends playing a major role in the growth of the data lake market over the forecast period. A large amount of data is being created on digital info platforms daily. According to IBM Corporation, 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are generated each day. These explosive amounts of data create the essential for efficient data storage systems. Data Lake also aids to enhance business agility as this storage model supports many distributions and workloads of varied sizes and types. This allows the data scientist to centralize huge data from several applications in the one logical storage pool. It has different types of data like, audio, video, databases and files.

The Government of India declared the 30 new cities under Smart Cities Mission, taking the overall number of proposed smart cities to 90 cities. The government has announced to develop 100 smart cities in India. The government has planned to spend US$ 30Bn for the 89 cities under the mission. As per the future investment, 80 % of the funds would be spent on area-based development and the lasting 20 % of the funds on ICT industry.

The MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the Data Lake Market size. Based on deployment mode, cloud segment is expected to account for the largest XX% market share by 2027. This is because of the growing implementation of cloud based technologies across many end use industries.

By industry vertical, the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment was valued at USD XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. BFSI vertical is dominating over the forecast period thanks to the rising need for information lake software alternatives across organizations.

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market for Data Lake presented in the report. North America region holds the largest XX% share of the market across the world followed by Europe, and APAC. The Canada and U.S are dominating the North America data lake market owing to expanding technological enhancements and proliferation of intelligent connected devices in the region.

In July 2018, Attunity Wins US$ 2.3 Mn. Term-based Deal with Huge Oil and Gas Company to Allow Strategic Microsoft ADLS Data Lake on Azure. The Consumer, a leading oil and gas supplier, based in North America, essential a solution for consolidating very large data volumes, including an SAP table with nearly US$ 1 billion rows, as well as data from numerous SQL and Oracle Server on-premises production platforms to the cloud-based data lake. The customer is not released by the company.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Data Lakes market providing information such as company profiles, product and specification, capacity, production, cost, and revenue. In Jan 2019, TCS Company, a prominent global IT service, consulting, and business solutions company, has launched the TCS Connected Intelligence Data Lake for BusinessTM on AWS Marketplace.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Data Lakes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Data Lakes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Data Lakes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Data Lakes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Data Lakes Market

Global Data Lakes Market, By Component

• Solutions

o Data Discovery

o Data Integration and Management

o Data Lake Analytics

o Data Visualization

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

 Consulting

 Support and Maintenance

 System Integration and Deployment

Global Data Lakes Market, By Deployment mode

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Data Lakes Market, By Organization size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Data Lakes Market, By Business function

• Marketing

• Sales

• Operations

• Finance

• Human Resources

Global Data Lakes Market, By Industry vertical

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecommunication and Information Technology (IT)

• Retail and eCommerce

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• Media and Entertainment

• Government

• Others (Travel And Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, and Education)

Global Data Lakes Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Data Lakes Market

• Microsoft

• AWS

• IBM

• Oracle

• Cloudera

• Sas Institute

• Informatica

• Teradata

• TCS

• ATOS

• HPE

• Cazena

• Zaloni

• Temenos

• Google

• Dremio

• Exacaster

• Koverse

• Upsolver

• Infoworks.Io

• Snowflake

• Bigstep

• Right-To-Win

