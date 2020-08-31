Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Application, Vertical, and Geography

Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Data warehousing as a service is an outsourcing model in which a service provider organizes and manages the software and hardware resources a data warehouse requires, and the customer provides the data and pays for the managed service.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding data warehouse as a service market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in data warehouse as a service market.

Rising number of intelligent applications in the market and growing data generation by users are key growth driving factor for data warehouse as a service market. Moreover, Growing amount of data generation extremely from multiple sources across various applications, raise in real-time applications has contributed to the growth of data warehouse as a service market. Growing load on cloud infrastructure has favored to adopt enterprises and implement data warehouse solutions. Growing applications of AI in data warehouse is growing as opportunity for the market growth. However, reluctance to shift from traditional ETL tools to cloud is hampering the data warehouse as a service market growth.

Enterprise data warehouse as a service segment is expected to the largest market share during the forecast period. Enterprise data warehouse provides decision support service across the enterprise and offers an integrated approach for representing and organizing data. These solutions have the ability to categorize data and access according to the divisions. Cloud data warehouse has the ability to rapidly access the data and provide useful and actionable information.

BFSI segment holds the largest market share in 2017 owing to dealing with huge volumes of customer data generated on a daily basis. With developed cloud-based solutions available in the market, organizations in the BFSI industry are effectively managing their data spread across different departments and regions. More, cloud-based data warehouses present a feasible alternative to prevalent on-premises legacy data warehouses in the industry, enabling organizations to influence cloud to lower their operational costs.

North America is estimated to the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the quick adoption of data warehouse as a service, as well as vital initiatives taken by the industry players in the form of partnerships with several technology players in the region. The US and Canada are important markets in North America that are witnessing healthy adoption of advanced technologies, such as cloud data warehouse solutions.

Scope of the Global Data Warehouse as a service Market

Global Data Warehouse as a service Market by Type

• Enterprise Data Warehouse as a Service

• Operational Data Storage

Global Data Warehouse as a service Market by Deployment Model

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global Data Warehouse as a service Market by Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Data Warehouse as a service Market by Application

• Customer Analytics

• Asset Management

• Fraud Detection & Threat Management

• Supply Chain Management

• Risk & Compliance Management

• Others

Global Data Warehouse as a service Market by Vertical

• BFSI

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

• Telecom & IT

• Government & Public Sector

• Manufacturing

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Global Data Warehouse as a service Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Data Warehouse as a service Market

• IBM

• Google

• Microsoft

• Snowflake

• Teradata

• SAP

• Micro Focus

• Hortonworks

• Cloudera

• Actian

• 1010data

• Pivotal Software

• Solver

• Yellowbrick

• Panoply

• MarkLogic

• MemSQL

• Netavis

• LUX Fund Technology & Solutions

• Transwarp Technology

• Accur8 Software

• AtScale

• Veeva

• AWS

Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24880

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com