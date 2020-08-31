Global Deception Technology Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Deployment mode, Organization size, Deception Stack, Vertical and Region.

Global Deception Technology Market size was US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5.4 Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Deception technology is an emerging category of cyber safety defense. Deception technology uses full services, applications and operating systems to create an environment where decoys blend thoroughly into the production environment and are not detectable as decoys to the attacker.

Advanced deception technology offers flexible deployment options and uses machine-learning to learn the network and prepare credible deceptions. This ability simplifies deployment, automatically spinning up and stimulating the deceptive assets based on attacker engagement, suspicious network activity, or continuing hygiene.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the deception technology market over 2020-2027. As the trend for the implementation of cloud services like cloud computing as well as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) upsurges, there is a growing demand for the incorporation of integrated deception technology in environments that are virtual. These factors are driving the global market for deception technology. Factors such as the lack of awareness about deception technology and the concerns for security are negatively affecting the global market.

By vertical, the government segment of deception technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.XX% and anticipated to hold the highest market share of XX% over the forecast period. Deception technology provides government entities with the foundation for an active defense that provides early and accurate detection of in-network threats and the ability to respond to them decisively and quickly. Identifying the importance of deploying deception to protect acute information, the National Institute of Standards and Technology has involved it in drafts of SP 800-160 and 800-171b.

Notable Deception Technology Market Vendors:

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the deception technology market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the MEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019, with a market value of US$ XX.38 million; the regional market is expected to register a CAGR of XX.7% during 2020-2027. Organizations in North America are observing an increased number of cyber security threats and network security threats. This will boom the adoption of advanced security solutions to prevent unauthorized access to confidential data. The industrial sector in the region is experiencing challenges like critical business data leakage or data loss.

Signifying the developed world, the U.S. will maintain an XX.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the global economy, Germany will add over US$ XX.2 Mn. to the region’s size and clout in future. Over US$XX.7 Mn. the worth of projected demand in the region will come from the Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$ XX.3 Million by 2027. As the world’s second-largest economy and the new game-changer in worldwide markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at XX.2% over the next 2 to 3 years and add approximately US$XX.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aiming businesses and their incisive leaders.

The reports cover key developments in the deception technology market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. In Feb 2020, GuardiCore announced many new capabilities in its Guardicore Centra Security Platform designed to aid security architects to visualize, segment, and protect cloud-native applications, while further streamlining the process for reducing risk to mission-critical business applications over-segmentation. The company extended its Centra Security Platform.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Deception Technology Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Deception Technology Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Deception Technology Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Deception Technology Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Deception Technology Market

Global Deception Technology Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

o Professional services

 Consulting services

 Training and education

 Design & integration

 Support & maintenance

o Managed services

Global Deception Technology Market, By Deception Stack

• Application security

• Data Security

• Endpoint security

• Network security

Global Deception Technology Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Deception Technology Market, By Organization Size

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large enterprises

Global Deception Technology Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Energy & utilities

• Government

• Healthcare

• Telecom and IT

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Others (education and defense)

Global Deception Technology Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Deception Technology Market

• Rapid7, Inc.

• Symantec Corporation

• Logrhythm, Inc.

• Trapx Security

• Attivo Networks, Inc.

• Illusive Networks

• Cymmetria, Inc.

• Guardicore Ltd

• Allure Security Technology, Inc.

• Topspin Security

• Varmour

• Smokescreen Technologies

• Acalvio Technologies

• NTT security limited

