Global Deep Packet Inspection Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Products, End Users, Applications, and Geography

Global deep packet inspection market was valued US$ 2.02 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 18.54 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 31.93% during a forecast period.

Global Deep Packet Inspection Market by ProductsDeep packet inspection (DPI) is a form of filtering used to examine data packets sent from one computer to another over a network. It can monitor, filter, read emails, website history, chats, and so on that pass through its system.

Increased use of mobile devices coupled with rising mobile broadband data demand is estimated to drive the DPI market. Growing urbanization along with increased purchasing power is expected to trigger the usage of mobile devices over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of improving service and growing security may limit industry growth. Moreover, credible privacy violation concerns are estimated to challenge market growth over the next few years.

Rapid growth of mobile data networks combined with growth of new data-intensive applications is projected to offer lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

Standalone DPI is estimated to the largest segment in the DPI market. Standalone DPI is used directly without any configuration whereas integrated products is integrated with access points in the network. The integration of services and application combined with standalone products is projected to trigger growth for these products.

Intrusion detection system provides an effective layer of security to an organization internal network. These systems monitor outbound, inbound, and network-based traffic and provide extra layer of security against any malicious activities. Intrusion detection system (IDS) can be implemented to guard a company’s computer networks from cyber-attacks.

Asia Pacific DPI market is expected to the largest regional segment over forecast period owing to growing number of subscribers in the region. The rising case of cyber-crimes, growth in mobile computing, along with favorable government regulations is some of the factors for growth in this region.

Some of the key players in the global deep packet inspection market are Arbor Networks, Inc., Bivio Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Allot Communications Ltd., Rackspace Inc., Qosmos, Sandvine Incorporated, Procera Networks, Inc., AT&T Inc., Level3 Communications Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Scope of the Global Deep Packet Inspection Market

Global Deep Packet Inspection Market by Products

• Standalone DPI

• Integrated DPI

Global Deep Packet Inspection Market by End Users

• Enterprises

• Government

• Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

• Education

• Others

Global Deep Packet Inspection Market by Applications

• Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

• Network Performance Management

• Data loss/leak Prevention and Management

• Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

Global Deep Packet Inspection Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Deep Packet Inspection Market

• Allot Communications Ltd.

• Bivio Networks, Inc.

• Broadcom Ltd.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Packet Networks, Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Procera Networks

• Qosmos

• R&S Cybersecurity ipoque GmbH

• Sandvine Incorporated

• SonicWALL L.L.C

• Vedicis

• Arbor Networks, Inc.

• Rackspace Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Level3 Communications Inc.

• Verizon Communications Inc.

