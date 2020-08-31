Global Desktop Virtualization Market Trends (2017-2018) _ by Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Geography

Global Desktop Virtualization Market Trends

Global Desktop Virtualization Market include the growing data privacy concerns and the necessity to ensure data security are the key factors driving the growth of the Desktop Virtualization market across the globe.

Global Desktop Virtualization Market is expected to reach USD 14.6 Billion by 2024 from USD 6.98 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 11.2%.

Global Desktop Virtualization Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2024)

Global Desktop Virtualization Market Trends: Market Size

Global Desktop Virtualization Market Trends, by Type:

• Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

• Remote Desktop Services

• Desktop-as-a-Service

Global Desktop Virtualization Market Trends, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Desktop Virtualization Market Trends, by Vertical:

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing & Automotive

• Education

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail & Supply Chain Management (SCM)

• Government

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Global Desktop Virtualization Market Trends, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

