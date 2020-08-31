Global Digital Asset Management Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, by Application, by Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Geography

Global Digital Asset Management Market is expected to reach US$ 8.61 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR ofXX%.



The key driving factor for digital asset management market includes the rapid growth in the usage of smartphones have contributed to the growth of digital assets such as images, videos, and other documents. Moreover, increasing focus on digital marketing has further aided the growth of digital assets and thus subsequently the need for digital asset management solutions to manage these digital assets. The digital asset management market is driven as there is an increase in online marketing medium aimed in reaching a maximum audience. Increase in need of collaborative digital workflow is another major factor driving the digital asset management market.In contrast implementation of security layer in order to stop electronic theft of the digital content is major challenge among the vendors.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The small & medium enterprises sub-segment among the organization size segments. Small enterprises face larger resource crunch than larger enterprises and require enhanced methods to solve the complexities for better cost optimization on their business processes. Implementing viable solutions for managing and maintaining metadata and digital assets are some of the major benefits that small enterprises are experiencing through the adoption of digital asset management. By using this managed service.

The cloud deployment segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the cost benefits and speed of deployment offered by cloud as compared to on-premises. However, the on-premises deployment segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the market in 2017, as large enterprises prefer to store and manage their vital digital assets in their own infrastructure.

The media and entertainment segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the fact that media and entertainment industries deal with a plethora of digital assets to drive their business. Managing these bulk of digital assets is a major challenge and requires dedicated advanced solutions

Geographically, the Global Digital Asset Management Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to the offers potential growth opportunities, as there is a rise in cloud technology and digital technology adoption among small and large businesses for increasing their profitability in the region.

Global Digital Asset Management Market, by Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Digital Asset Management Market, by Application

• Enterprise

• Broadcast and Publishing

• Marketing

Global Digital Asset Management Market, by Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Digital Asset Management Market, by Deployment Model

• Hosted/on-Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Digital Asset Management Market, by Vertical

• Education

• Media and Entertainment

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Travel and Tourism

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Digital Asset Management Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players of the Global Digital Asset Management Market:

• Adobe Systems Incorporated

• Adam Software NV

• Celum

• Canto, Inc.

• HP

• Mediabeacon, Inc.

• Widen Enterprises, Inc.

• Webdam

• Bynder

• Cognizant

• Northplains

• Mediavalet, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Digital asset management vendors

• Value added resellers

• Customer experience solution providers

• Workforce optimization solution providers

• Contact center infrastructure vendors

• Managed service providers

Global Digital Asset Management Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/7083

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com