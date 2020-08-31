Global Digital Marketing Software Market (DMS) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Software, Service, Deployment type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography

Global Digital Marketing Software Market (DMS) was valued US$ 42.63 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Digital marketing software share in overall marketing budget of firms and real-time marketing are increased because of growing importance of digital marketing which rises need of digital marketing software thus driving market growth. Increasing internet usage and broadband connections make it a potential platform for developing customer interaction. High social media platform attractiveness and rise in mobile device usage make it a potential platform for customer interaction and engagement. Social media advertising has witnessed rapid growth, and it has become an efficient platform to publish a concept, idea or indirect advertisements. Increasing popularity of social media websites are anticipated to drive digital marketing software market over the forecast period.

Lack of skilled labor in coding and handling marketing software are supposed to hinder the market growth. Shortage of qualified employees has resulted in high fixed cost for software development thus rising prices for end-use customers. High costs involved in digital marketing is also anticipated to negate the market growth.

The rising popularity of videos and trending videos on the internet used by companies for advertising are replacing traditional television advertisements which opens new market opportunities.

The global digital marketing software market based on component, software, service, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the global digital marketing software market is segmented into software and services. Based on software, the global digital marketing software market is segmented into customer relationship management software, email marketing software, social media advertising, search marketing software, web content management software, marketing automation software, campaign management, and video advertising.

On the basis of service, the global digital marketing software market is segmented into professional service and managed service. By deployment type, the global digital marketing software market is segmented into on-premises, cloud. In terms of organization size, the global digital marketing software market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Based on industry vertical, the global digital marketing software market is segmented into BFSI, transportation and logistics, consumer goods and retail, education, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, telecom and it, travel and hospitality, and others. Region wise market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Based on software, social media advertising facilitates enterprises are established the customer engagements and enhance their brand presence among the customers. With the growing interest of customers in social media, enterprises prefer to advertise their products on social media to enhance the advertisement performance tracking, which results in an increased return on investment.

In terms of industry vertical, the media and entertainment vertical are the major contributor to the digital marketing software market growth. Media companies invest in digital marketing software for integrating the data and analytics from multiple sources. The media and entertainment verticals are also reaping the benefits of digital marketing software by providing customers with personalized experience for acquiring new subscribers with an aim to retain them.

In terms of region, North America is hold the XX% market share in digital marketing software market. The rising market share of this region is due to the high financial plan available to spend on new technologies. This is major factor which drives the growth of the digital marketing software market in North America.

Some of the key players in the global digital marketing software market are Adobe System, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP AG, Microsoft, Marketo, Salesforce.com, INC., SAS Institute, INC., Hewlett-Packard, and Hubspot.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Digital Marketing Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Digital Marketing Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Digital Marketing Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Digital Marketing Software Market make the report investor’s guide

.

Scope of the Global Digital Marketing Software Market (DMS)

Global Digital Marketing Software Market (DMS) By Component

• Software

• Services

Global Digital Marketing Software Market (DMS) By Software

• Customer Relationship Management Software

• Email Marketing Software

• Social Media Advertising

• Search Marketing Software

• Web Content Management Software

• Marketing Automation Software

• Campaign Management

• Video Advertising

Global Digital Marketing Software Market (DMS) By Service

• Professional Service

• Managed Service

Global Digital Marketing Software Market (DMS) By Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Digital Marketing Software Market (DMS) By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Digital Marketing Software Market (DMS) By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Transportation and Logistics

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Education

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Telecom and IT

• Travel and Hospitality

• Others

Global Digital Marketing Software Market (DMS) by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Digital Marketing Software Market (DMS)

• Adobe System

• Oracle Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• SAP AG

• Microsoft

• Marketo

• Salesforce.com, INC.

• SAS Institute, INC.

• Hewlett-Packard

• Hubspot

• Act-On Software

• SimplyCast

