Global Digital Signal Processor Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Number of Cores, Type, End User, and Geography

Global digital signal processor market was valued at US$ 10.01 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 19.28 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.54% during a forecast period.

A digital signal processor is an expert microprocessor which processes the digital data by mathematical manipulation to analyze the information contained in them. Digital signal processor process data in real time, ensures repeatable, have high data throughput, desired and correct performance and is reprogrammable by software.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding digital signal processor market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in digital signal processor market.

High operational efficiency, small size and low cost of digital signal processor are estimated to factors contributing to the growth of digital signal processor market. Moreover, the increasing demand for cheaper consumer electronics with improved performance is another factor projected to drive the growth of digital signal processor market in the forecast period. Growing popularity of next-gen technologies such as IoT and big data, combined with advanced computing algorithms is likely to create opportunities for digital signal processor market. However, crucial for designing & programming the complex architecture of digital signal processor and the lack of skilled labor is hampering the market growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to the fast-growing market of digital signal processors. Asia Pacific is the prominent market for electronics manufacturing and wide use of digital signal processor in electronics industry estimated to raise the growth of digital signal processor market in this region. Europe is expected to show a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high demand for electronics product which directly results in the growth of digital signal processor market.

Scope of the Global Digital Signal Processor Market

Global Digital Signal Processor Market by Number of Cores

• Single-core

• Multi-core

Global Digital Signal Processor Market by Type

• DSP Multiprocessors on a die

• 32-bit Floating Point

• 16-bit Fixed Point

Global Digital Signal Processor Market by End User

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

Global Digital Signal Processor Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Digital Signal Processor Market

• Toshiba Corp.

• Broadcom Corp.

• Renesas Electronics Corp.

• Analog Devices Inc.

• ST Microelectronics N.V.

• Freescale Semiconductor Ltd.

• LSI Corp., Inc.

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Altera Corp.

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Xilinx Inc.

• Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

• MIPS Technologies Inc.

• Qualcomm Inc.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

