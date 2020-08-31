Bone Cement & Glue Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Bone Cement & Glue Market is expected to reach USD xx billion by 2026 from USD 1.08 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Complete clinical tests of the compatibility of bone cement with the body were conducted before their use in surgery. Bone cement mainly used to fill the gap between the prosthesis and the bone and creates an elastic zone between gaps.

The bone cement & glue market based on type has been segmented into bone cement and bone glue. The bone cement is expected to be one of the largest contributors and holds the largest shares for bone cement & glue market as bone cement are used in orthopedic surgeries. The applications covered in this reports are arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, vertebroplasty, and other applications. The arthroplasty segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares for the market. There is a large demand for bone cement and glue in shoulder, knee and hip arthroplasty procedures. The hospitals segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market among end-users.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for bone cement & glue market. The increasing prevalence of sports injuries and the increasing number of road traffic accidents are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, the unfavorable reimbursement scenario is one of the factors restraining market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Bone cement & glue market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the bone cement & glue market.

• Bone cement & glue market segmentation on the basis type, application, end-user and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Bone cement & glue market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Bone cement & glue market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the bone cement & glue market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at a global market value for Bone Cement & Glue Market.

Some of the major players operating in bone cement & glue market include

• Zimmer Biomet (US)

• DePuy Synthes (US)

• Stryker (US)

• Arthrex (US)

• Smith & Nephew (UK)

• DJO Global (US)

• Trimph (Australia)

• CryoLife (US)

• Heraeus Medical (Germany)

• TEKNIMED (France)

• Cardinal Health (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Various research and consulting firms

• Research associations related to bone-related medical conditions

• Manufacturers and vendors of bone cement and glues

• Contract research Manufacturers & Distributors

• Healthcare Research institutions

• Hospitals, Clinics, and another healthcare firm

Scope of the Bone Cement And Glue Market Report:

The Research report segments the bone cement & glue market based on type, application, end-user, and geography

Bone Cement & Glue Market, By Type

• Bone Cement

• Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement

• Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)

• Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC).

• Bone Glue

• Type

• Natural Bone Glue

• Synthetic Bone Glue

Bone Cement & Glue Market, By Application

• Arthroplasty

• Total Knee Arthroplasty

• Total Hip Arthroplasty

• Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

• Kyphoplasty

• Vertebroplasty

Bone Cement & Glue Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs);

• Clinics/Physician Offices

Bone Cement & Glue Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Bone Cement & Glue Market

• Breakdown of Europe Bone Cement & Glue Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Bone Cement & Glue Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Bone Cement & Glue Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Bone Cement & Glue Market

